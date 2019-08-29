Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Study Identifies Bostons Top-Rated Plastic Surgeons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:05am EDT

BOSTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An analysis of multiple online rating sources has shed light as to whom Boston-area plastic surgical patients consider the area's top plastic surgeon. According to actual patient ratings gathered from five different rating platforms, Dr. Jeffery Spiegel, of The Spiegel Center, was ranked as the area's top plastic surgeon.

The Spiegel Center

BOSTON, Mass., Aug 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An analysis of multiple online rating sources has shed light as to whom Boston-area plastic surgical patients consider the area's top plastic surgeon. According to actual patient ratings gathered from five different rating platforms, Dr. Jeffery Spiegel, of The Spiegel Center, was ranked as the area's top plastic surgeon, receiving more five-star ratings from his patients than any other plastic surgeon.

The study, conducted by John C. Anderson Ph.D., a former professor of management at UCLA and consultant in the plastic surgery industry, compiled patient ratings from five key platforms-Google, Facebook, RealSelf, Vitals.com, and RateMD.com, looking specifically at which physicians had received five-star ratings from patients, and for which procedures.

Dr. Spiegel received 221 five-star ratings. The next surgeon with the most five-star ratings, Dr. Jeffrey Darrow, earned 125 top marks from his patients. Others, with fewer top marks, included Boston plastic surgeons Dr. Sean Doherty, Dr. Richard Bartlett, Dr. Samuel Lin, Dr. George Volpe, Dr. Leonard Miller, Dr. Summer Slavin, and Dr. Joseph Russo.

The number of five-star reviews earned by the surgeons ranged from 12 to 221.

In addition, the study looked at which procedures earned the doctors the most top reviews. These tended to flow along the lines of each practice's specialty. Dr. Spiegel, for example, was ranked highest in facial plastic surgery (rhinoplasties, face lifts, injectables, blepharoplasties, and facial feminization surgeries).

Other surgeons were noted for their skills in breast augmentation and reduction, injectables, rhinoplasty, and gynecomastia.

Patient ratings are one indicator of physician quality along with board certification, academic credentials, and experience.

The complete study is available at: https://www.drspiegel.com/general/the-best-plastic-surgeons-in-boston/

About The Spiegel Center:

The Spiegel Center is a state-of-the-art Facial plastic surgery center that specializes in cosmetic and facial feminization surgery for patients in Boston. Learn more at: https://www.drspiegel.com/

News Source: The Spiegel Center

Related link: https://www.drspiegel.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/study-identifies-bostons-top-rated-plastic-surgeons/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL ECONOMY OF HUNGARY : Domestic investments continue to grow dynamically
PU
07:35aAutism Treatment Centers of Michigan Announces Opening of New Clinical Center in Gaylord
SE
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:31aLooking on the bright side of the economy
07:22aYen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile
RE
07:22aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Fears Of Trade-war Escalation Fade
DJ
07:18aChina to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
RE
07:17aThailand can add more economic stimulus if needed - Financial Minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group