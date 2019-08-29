BOSTON, Mass., Aug 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An analysis of multiple online rating sources has shed light as to whom Boston-area plastic surgical patients consider the area's top plastic surgeon. According to actual patient ratings gathered from five different rating platforms, Dr. Jeffery Spiegel, of The Spiegel Center, was ranked as the area's top plastic surgeon, receiving more five-star ratings from his patients than any other plastic surgeon.



The study, conducted by John C. Anderson Ph.D., a former professor of management at UCLA and consultant in the plastic surgery industry, compiled patient ratings from five key platforms-Google, Facebook, RealSelf, Vitals.com, and RateMD.com, looking specifically at which physicians had received five-star ratings from patients, and for which procedures.



Dr. Spiegel received 221 five-star ratings. The next surgeon with the most five-star ratings, Dr. Jeffrey Darrow, earned 125 top marks from his patients. Others, with fewer top marks, included Boston plastic surgeons Dr. Sean Doherty, Dr. Richard Bartlett, Dr. Samuel Lin, Dr. George Volpe, Dr. Leonard Miller, Dr. Summer Slavin, and Dr. Joseph Russo.



The number of five-star reviews earned by the surgeons ranged from 12 to 221.



In addition, the study looked at which procedures earned the doctors the most top reviews. These tended to flow along the lines of each practice's specialty. Dr. Spiegel, for example, was ranked highest in facial plastic surgery (rhinoplasties, face lifts, injectables, blepharoplasties, and facial feminization surgeries).



Other surgeons were noted for their skills in breast augmentation and reduction, injectables, rhinoplasty, and gynecomastia.



Patient ratings are one indicator of physician quality along with board certification, academic credentials, and experience.



The complete study is available at: https://www.drspiegel.com/general/the-best-plastic-surgeons-in-boston/



