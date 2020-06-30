Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Study: Layered cotton face coverings may best slow COVID-19 in public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Three of the five most effective cloth face coverings tested by the National Institute of Standards and Technology were 100% cotton and had a visible raised fiber or nap, such as found on flannels, the agency announced yesterday.

The researchers tested how well 32 natural and synthetic fabrics filtered particles similar in size to the virus that causes COVID-19; none of them came close to the efficiency of N95 masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth face coverings to help protect others in public settings where social distancing is difficult.

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 20:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pSynergy Announces Intention to Deregister and Terminate Reporting Obligations.
GL
05:13pFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Canada's Cirque du Soleil receives court protection from creditors
RE
05:13pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pEASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)
GL
05:13pKIMCO REALTY : Realizes Additional Value from Albertsons Investment
BU
05:12pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – IDEX
GL
05:11pFIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
05:11pWELLTOWER : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Outstanding Notes
PR
05:11pIBC BANK : Executives Laud Implementation of USMCA
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group