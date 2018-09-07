Study Shows Contrast Ultrasound Improves Treatment for Deadly Liver Cancers

Tiny microbubbles are being used to more effectively treat liver cancer,
according to a pilot study described Wednesday at the 33rd annual
Advances in Contrast Ultrasound conference in Chicago.
Patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the third leading cause of
cancer deaths worldwide, were found to benefit from a combination of
contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and radiation therapy, according to
Dr. John Eisenbrey, a researcher at Thomas Jefferson University in
Philadelphia.
"These are exciting preliminary findings because hepatocellular
carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer, and microbubbles
appear to sensitize the tumor to the radiation therapy," Dr. Eisenbrey
said.
For many years CEUS has used liquid suspensions of tiny gas microbubbles
to improve the clarity and reliability of diagnostic ultrasound images
of the heart, liver and other organ systems. The Thomas Jefferson study
found that these ultrasound contrast agents can also be used to improve
the effectiveness of cancer therapy, with the microbubbles playing a
role in tumor death.
The study included one set of patients with liver cancer treated with
radiation therapy alone and a second set of patients that received
radiation therapy combined with CEUS.
Researchers found that patients receiving a combination of CEUS and
radiation saw destruction of the vessels that carry blood to the tumor,
with a 25 to 60% increased response to the radiation treatment.
"The microbubbles produced a clear therapeutic benefit," Eisenbrey said.
"These findings are extremely exciting and appear to be consistent with
previous work using the microbubbles to enhance absorption of
chemotherapy drugs,” according to Dr. Steven Feinstein, Co-President of
ICUS and a professor of medicine at Rush University Medical Center in
Chicago.
"Microbubble contrast agents are extremely safe and useful for
diagnostic ultrasound imaging, and their new therapeutic uses are very
promising," Feinstein said.
