Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Study Shows High Level of Consumer Concern About Cyber Crime, Low Level of Action or Awareness About Safety Measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

Research by Grange Insurance Supports Cybersecurity Awareness Month

There is a high level of concern among consumers about the risks associated with cybercrime from their smart devices, and one in four claims to be a victim of a cyberattack. Yet, the vast majority of consumers are unaware of what they can do to protect themselves or feel they’ve already taken sufficient safety measures. These are among the key takeaways of a new study of consumer attitudes about cybersecurity commissioned by Grange Insurance and conducted by Research America.

“Our research suggests that while most consumers worry about the disruption cybercrime can cause in their lives, they are not fully aware of what can be done about it and too often don’t know where to turn for help,” said John North, Personal Lines President, Grange Insurance. “We hope this study will lead to more awareness and action, particularly as we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month.”

Among the study’s key findings about smart device usage and cybercrime concerns among consumers:

  • On average, households contain six devices that access the Internet. And the majority of consumers (65%) intend to add more devices in the future.
  • The vast majority (81%) use public Wi-Fi networks, with about half (48%) doing so once a week or more. Consumers are most likely to access public Wi-Fi networks from a mobile phone.
  • The vast majority (77%) are at least somewhat concerned about the risks of accessing the internet from their devices. 31% are very or extremely concerned.
  • Hacking and having personal information stolen are the most frequently mentioned top-of-mind risks. But, overall, there is a high level of familiarity and concern about all types of risks.

Key findings about cybercrime protection and resources:

  • About a quarter (23%) have experienced a cyberattack, with hacking, viruses and identity theft the most common types.
  • Among those who have experienced a cyberattack, about three out of four say they had taken safety measures prior to the attack.
  • One in four have never taken safety measures against cybercrime.
  • Lack of awareness and believing their existing measures are sufficient are the top reasons consumers don’t take more safety measures to prevent cybercrime.
  • Consumers say they would most likely seek advice about cyber protection from an antivirus or cybersecurity company. About 1 in 10 say they don’t know where to go for advice.
  • Nearly one in five (17%) believe that doing more to protect themselves from cybercrime is too much of a hassle.
  • About seven in 10 have not purchased identity theft insurance coverage or home cyber insurance protection, but nearly a third have considered it.

“As the number of devices connected to the internet in our homes increases, it is more challenging than ever to keep information secure. Consumers must be proactive in learning about the risks around them – even from common items such as baby and pet monitors and smart toys – and take steps to adequately protect themselves,” said John North.

As part of its commitment to protecting consumers, Grange is introducing Home Cyber Protection that provides coverage against computer or home system attacks, cyber extortion, online fraud and data breaches. Grange offers this protection in partnership with CyberScout, the premier provider of identity protection solutions, identity theft recovery services, breach services and data risk management solutions. Consumers can learn more about this coverage by talking with their independent agent or by visiting grangeinsurance.com.

Research America designed and executed the survey in August and September, using a nationally representative sample for age, gender and region. The study is part of Grange’s initiative to uncover attitudes, behaviors and trends that consumers might find helpful in their consideration of insurance products.

About Grange

Grange Insurance, with $3 billion in assets and more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935 and based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home, life and business insurance protection. The company and its affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pLas Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Files Name and Symbol Change
GL
08:03pYEXT : Leaders from Google to Speak at Yext’s ONWARD18 Conference
PU
08:03pGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES : See control flow concrete in action
PU
08:03pMICHELIN : Financial information for the three months ended september 30, 2018
PU
08:03pCLEANER AIR NOW : Diesel Marine and Rail Repowers Deliver the Greatest, Fastest Air Quality Improvements for the Lowest Cost
GL
08:02pBUSY AS A JOLLIBEE : Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
08:02pTicketCity is Revolutionizing Online Ticket Buying
GL
08:02pQURATE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Qurate Retail, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
08:01pONEDIGITAL HEALTH AND BENEFITS : Acquires Nashville Based Paradigm Group
BU
08:01pDeltek Announces the Finalists for Its 2018 MVP Awards
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.