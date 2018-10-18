Study Shows High Level of Consumer Concern About Cyber Crime, Low Level of Action or Awareness About Safety Measures

There is a high level of concern among consumers about the risks
associated with cybercrime from their smart devices, and one in four
claims to be a victim of a cyberattack. Yet, the vast majority of
consumers are unaware of what they can do to protect themselves or feel
they’ve already taken sufficient safety measures. These are among the
key takeaways of a new study of consumer attitudes about cybersecurity
commissioned by Grange Insurance and conducted by Research America.
“Our research suggests that while most consumers worry about the
disruption cybercrime can cause in their lives, they are not fully aware
of what can be done about it and too often don’t know where to turn for
help,” said John North, Personal Lines President, Grange Insurance. “We
hope this study will lead to more awareness and action, particularly as
we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month.”
Among the study’s key findings about smart device usage and cybercrime
concerns among consumers:
-
On average, households contain six devices that access the Internet.
And the majority of consumers (65%) intend to add more devices in the
future.
-
The vast majority (81%) use public Wi-Fi networks, with about half
(48%) doing so once a week or more. Consumers are most likely to
access public Wi-Fi networks from a mobile phone.
-
The vast majority (77%) are at least somewhat concerned about the
risks of accessing the internet from their devices. 31% are very or
extremely concerned.
-
Hacking and having personal information stolen are the most frequently
mentioned top-of-mind risks. But, overall, there is a high level of
familiarity and concern about all types of risks.
Key findings about cybercrime protection and resources:
-
About a quarter (23%) have experienced a cyberattack, with hacking,
viruses and identity theft the most common types.
-
Among those who have experienced a cyberattack, about three out of
four say they had taken safety measures prior to the attack.
-
One in four have never taken safety measures against cybercrime.
-
Lack of awareness and believing their existing measures are sufficient
are the top reasons consumers don’t take more safety measures to
prevent cybercrime.
-
Consumers say they would most likely seek advice about cyber
protection from an antivirus or cybersecurity company. About 1 in 10
say they don’t know where to go for advice.
-
Nearly one in five (17%) believe that doing more to protect themselves
from cybercrime is too much of a hassle.
-
About seven in 10 have not purchased identity theft insurance coverage
or home cyber insurance protection, but nearly a third have considered
it.
“As the number of devices connected to the internet in our homes
increases, it is more challenging than ever to keep information secure.
Consumers must be proactive in learning about the risks around them –
even from common items such as baby and pet monitors and smart toys –
and take steps to adequately protect themselves,” said John North.
As part of its commitment to protecting consumers, Grange is introducing
Home Cyber Protection that provides coverage against computer or home
system attacks, cyber extortion, online fraud and data breaches. Grange
offers this protection in partnership with CyberScout, the premier
provider of identity protection solutions, identity theft recovery
services, breach services and data risk management solutions. Consumers
can learn more about this coverage by talking with their independent
agent or by visiting grangeinsurance.com.
Research America designed and executed the survey in August and
September, using a nationally representative sample for age, gender and
region. The study is part of Grange’s initiative to uncover attitudes,
behaviors and trends that consumers might find helpful in their
consideration of insurance products.
About Grange
Grange Insurance, with $3 billion in assets and more than $1.2 billion
in annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935 and based in
Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers
auto, home, life and business insurance protection. The company and its
affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
