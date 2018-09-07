Study Shows Simple Ultrasound Scan Can Eliminate Unnecessary Biopsies and Surgeries

A simple enhanced ultrasound scan of the kidney is more accurate than
computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance (MR) imaging in
predicting whether suspicious masses are cancerous -- and can eliminate
the need for unnecessary biopsies and surgeries, according to a 10-year
study presented today at an international medical conference in Chicago.
"Contrast enhanced ultrasound is a very robust technique with an
extremely high predictive value," according to Dr. Richard Barr, who
presented the findings Wednesday to members of the International
Contrast Ultrasound Society. Barr is a professor of radiology at
Northeast Ohio Medical University and is a member of the board of
directors of the organization.
Barr said that the study followed 721 patients with approximately 1,000
kidney masses for up to 10 years. Following contrast enhanced ultrasound
(CEUS) exams, 367 of the patients were spared biopsy, surgery, or close
follow-up, while 5 patients thought to have benign lesions actually had
cancerous tumors.
In a subgroup of patients initially believed to have a high probability
of malignancy, CEUS found that 78% of the tumors were actually not
malignant at all, according to Barr -- and those patients were spared
invasive biopsies or surgery to remove the tumor. In addition, in
another subgroup of patients believed to have a 100% chance of
malignancy, 38.7% of the kidney masses were found to be nonmalignant --
and those patients also avoided surgery.
According to Barr, the initial CEUS exams were so reliable that they
also eliminated the need for monitoring and follow up imaging of some
patients.
CEUS uses liquid suspensions of biocompatible microbubbles that are
injected into a patient's arm vein during an ultrasound scan. The
microbubbles reflect ultrasound waves as they flow through the body's
microvasculature with red blood cells, and are expelled from the body
within minutes.
Barr said that CEUS does not expose patients to ionizing radiation and
the microbubbles present no risk of kidney or liver damage. He also
noted that CEUS offers real time imaging and the opportunity for an
immediate assessment of a tumor's blood flow - which in turn indicates
whether the tumor is malignant.
Ultrasound contrast agents are FDA-approved for enhancing ultrasound
images of the heart and liver, but they are used safety and effectively
around the world for imaging other organs including the kidneys,
according to Dr. Stephanie Wilson, a professor of radiology at the
University of Calgary and co-president of the organization.
"CEUS is an excellent imaging technique that is extremely reliable, and
it is also the easiest to perform," Wilson said.
