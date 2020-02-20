Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Study Shows UV Technology Raises the Standard in Disinfecting ORs and Medical Equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:03pm EST

Ultraviolet (UV) technology developed by the New York-based firm PurpleSun Inc. eliminates more than 96 percent of pathogens in operating rooms (ORs) and on medical equipment, compared to 38 percent using manual cleaning methods that rely on chemicals to disinfect surfaces, according to a study published this month in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005808/en/

A study in the American Journal of Infection Control found that PurpleSun's ultraviolet light technology eliminates more than 96 percent of pathogens in operating rooms. (Credit: Northwell Health)

A study in the American Journal of Infection Control found that PurpleSun's ultraviolet light technology eliminates more than 96 percent of pathogens in operating rooms. (Credit: Northwell Health)

Health care is in constant battle to maintain a clean and pathogen-free patient care environment. To improve quality and reduce risk, hospitals use established protocols for cleaning and disinfecting ORs and medical equipment with chemical wipes after each case. Medical equipment ranges from surgical robots, microscopes and scanners to patient beds and stretchers.

“The challenge from an infection control standpoint is that microbes and bacteria are invisible to the human eye, and there is potential for errors in the manual cleaning and disinfection process, whether it’s attributable to inadequate staffing, poor training, lack of adherence to manufacturers’ instructions or other human error,” said Donna Armellino, RN, DNP, vice president of infection prevention at Northwell Health, who was the lead author on this study. Among other factors, for instance, the disinfectants may have the wrong dilution, be incompatible with the materials used to clean, may not be in contact with the equipment long enough, or the chemicals may be improperly stored, reducing their pathogen-destroying effectiveness, she said.

To assess the current standard of cleaning and disinfection in ORs, Northwell clinicians teamed with PurpleSun, which developed a focused multivector, ultraviolet (FMUV) device that is used to supplement manual cleaning. FMUV takes 90 seconds to fully disinfect surfaces. They evaluated the current standard of cleaning in the OR with and without the use of FMUV.

As part of the study, researchers assessed pathogen presence by performing tests on equipment that was reported out in colony-forming units (CFUs). CFUs represent pathogens that could potentially increase the risk of a hospital-acquired infection. The testing was done before manual cleaning, after manual-chemical cleaning and disinfection, and after the automated FMUV light technology using a five-point assessment technique. The aggregate CFUs following manual-chemical disinfection compared to pre-cleaning showed a 38 percent effectiveness at killing pathogens, whereas the process using FMUV was 96.5 percent effective at reducing the level of reported CFUs.

“The study supports the fact that operating rooms are clean, but not as clean as we’d like following manual chemical cleaning and disinfection. FMUV has the potential for changing the cleanliness of operating rooms,” said Dr. Armellino. Her co-authors on the study were Kristine Goldstein, RN, and Linti Thomas, RN, of Northern Westchester Hospital; and Thomas J. Walsh, MD, and Vidmantas Petraitis, MD, both of Weill Cornell Medicine of Cornell University.

The American Journal of Infection Control is the clinical journal of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control.

Northwell Health is an investor in PurpleSun’s technology, and is currently using the technology in ORs at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Staten Island University Hospital, as well as the neonatal intensive care unit at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pBLACKROCK FLOATING RATE INCOME TRUST : Taxable Fixed Income Earnings Summary
PU
02:47pRASMUSSEN COLLEGE : Launches "Future Nurses of Florida" Grant for Local Nursing Students
BU
02:45pAPPLE : Pioneer who invented 'cut, copy and paste' for computers dies at 74
AQ
02:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:44pDUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:44pTC ENERGY : Portrait of the Coastal GasLink, a pipeline to divide a nation
AQ
02:43pEMERGIA INC : . Provides Update on its $15M Private Placement of Units and Announces the Issuance of a $4,4M Convertible Debenture
AQ
02:43pEducation Reimagined Launches National Young Filmmakers Challenge, Encouraging Youth to Rethink School on the Big Screen
GL
02:43pGURUCUL : Automates and Advances Threat Hunting with AI/ML for Intelligent Threat Detection and Faster Response Times
BU
02:42pSTATEMENT : Renewables Leader Says Landowners Are Fundamental to Success of Wind Project
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group