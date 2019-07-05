Log in
Study Suggests CBD Could Play an Effective Role in Opioid Addiction Treatment

07/05/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - HeroStocks.ca, an online source of investor-focused news and educational content on topics within the cannabis, technology and resource sectors, announces the publication of an article covering the positive effects cannabidiol (CBD) may have on patients recovering from opioid addiction.

A recent study published by the American Journal of Psychiatry suggests CBD may help reduce drug cue-induced cravings and anxiety in patients with heroin use disorder who are drug-abstinent. The study, led by Dr. Yasmin L. Hurd, Director of the Addiction Institute of Mount Sinai in New York City, looked at 42 adults who had a history of heroin use disorder and were not using medication assisted treatments like methadone or buprenorphine.

The results of the study appear promising in helping with the opioid crisis and are positive for companies like Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Newport Beach, California pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals recognizes the potential therapeutic efficacy for CBD use for a wide variety of health conditions and especially the symptoms associated with opioid use disorder. Vivera plans to conduct its own clinical studies using CBD to measure the effect on the symptoms and behaviors associated with addiction and opiate cessation and deterrence.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, Vivera has exclusively obtained a global license to the novel, patented and patent-pending TABMELT™ sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds that can be used in its studies.

Please read the full article here.

For Website Visitors
Hero Stocks (HeroStocks.ca) provides an array of news and research on the world's stock markets. It's the destination for savvy investors profiting from companies shaping the cannabis, tech, and mining sectors.

For Companies
Hero Stocks is a subsidiary of Toronto-based thinkHERO Incorporated, a digital marketing company dedicated to building investor awareness. thinkHERO fuses compelling storytelling, marketing savvy, and new technology to drive results. thinkHERO helps private, pre-public and public companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Disclaimer
The above article is sponsored content. thinkHERO Incorporated, which owns HeroStocks.ca, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure https://herostocks.ca/disclaimer/

Contact
thinkHERO Incorporated

Patrick Piette, CFA
416-526-9911
patrickpiette@thinkhero.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46102


© Newsfilecorp 2019
About