Study Suggests CBD Could Play an Effective Role in Opioid Addiction Treatment

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - HeroStocks.ca, an online source of investor-focused news and educational content on topics within the cannabis, technology and resource sectors, announces the publication of an article covering the positive effects cannabidiol (CBD) may have on patients recovering from opioid addiction.

A recent study published by the American Journal of Psychiatry suggests CBD may help reduce drug cue-induced cravings and anxiety in patients with heroin use disorder who are drug-abstinent. The study, led by Dr. Yasmin L. Hurd, Director of the Addiction Institute of Mount Sinai in New York City, looked at 42 adults who had a history of heroin use disorder and were not using medication assisted treatments like methadone or buprenorphine.

The results of the study appear promising in helping with the opioid crisis and are positive for companies like Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Newport Beach, California pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management.



Vivera Pharmaceuticals recognizes the potential therapeutic efficacy for CBD use for a wide variety of health conditions and especially the symptoms associated with opioid use disorder. Vivera plans to conduct its own clinical studies using CBD to measure the effect on the symptoms and behaviors associated with addiction and opiate cessation and deterrence.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, Vivera has exclusively obtained a global license to the novel, patented and patent-pending TABMELT™ sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds that can be used in its studies.

