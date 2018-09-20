Study finds learning communities across country support adoption of health care innovations

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning communities can provide a rich, collaborative environment that supports the adoption of health care innovations and motivates organizational change. A new study in the October 2018 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety details how three learning communities sponsored by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) focused on adopting health care innovations were established and supported.



The study, “ Using Learning Communities to Support Adoption of Health Care Innovations ,” by Deborah Carpenter, RN, MSN, CPHQ, CPPS, PMP, senior study director, Westat, Rockville, Maryland, and co-authors, describes how the learning communities focused on three high-priority areas: advancing the practice of patient- and family-centered care (PFCC) in hospitals, promoting medication therapy management for at-risk populations, and reducing non-urgent emergency services.

Members of each learning community worked collaboratively in facilitated settings to adapt and implement strategies featured in the AHRQ Health Care Innovations Exchange. The Innovations Exchange was a web-based repository of more than 900 evidence-based service delivery and policy innovations, as well as 1,500 tools for improving quality and reducing disparities.

All three learning communities achieved significant improvements:

Learning Community 1 (Advancing the Practice of PFCC in Hospitals): The PFCC Learning Community consisted of 11 Florida-based acute care hospitals that worked together over an 18-month period to establish or enhance a patient and family advisory council (PFAC). The number of participating hospitals with a PFAC increased from 4 to 11, and the total number of active patient and family advisors increased from 56 to 129.

The improvements indicate that the learning community model of group learning can serve as an effective method to support dissemination and implementation of innovations, as well as achieve desired outcomes in local settings.

“The learning communities brought additional resources to the systems, including support staff serving as a lead facilitator, a knowledge integrator, and an assistant to help with communications and logistics. They also provided connections to subject matter experts and some financial support for clinics with limited resources,” notes Shivan J. Mehta, MD, MBA, MSHP, assistant professor, Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in an accompanying editorial .

The study and editorial are available in open access through October 17. Also featured in the October 2018 issue:

