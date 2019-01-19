Log in
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ATXI)

01/19/2019 | 06:46pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed and it is investigating the Board of Directors of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenue" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: ATXI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the sale of the company to InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Madison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Avenue shareholders are only anticipated to receive $13.92 for each share of Avenue common stock owned.

Avenue shareholders may contact Stull, Stull & Brody to consult about their possible rights by email to AXTI@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and California.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:
Stull, Stull & Brody
1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147
Attn: Michael Klein
Email: AXTI@ssbny.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
