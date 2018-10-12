Log in
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

10/12/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) ("Gridsum" or the "Company"), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”).

This investigation concerns whether Gridsum’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, specifically regarding Gridsum’s lack of effective internal controls over financial reporting.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gridsum’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to GSUM@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and Beverly Hills.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:
Stull, Stull & Brody
1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147
Attn: Michael Klein
Email: GSUM@ssbny.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
