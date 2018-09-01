Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (“Netshoes” or the “Company”), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 12, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).



The complaint alleges that Netshoes represented in its registration statement that the Company had significant market share in a large addressable market and touted that it did not have a relevant direct competitor in the eCommerce sports category in the Latin American region. However, according to the complaint, Netshoes faced intense competition in the sports, fashion, and beauty eCommerce market, which threatened Netshoes’ market share and profitability. Netshoes began to report dismal financial results in August 2017 and its stock price has since steadily declined.

