Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Switch, Inc. (“Switch” or the “Company”), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 6, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).



The complaint alleges that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Switch’s Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities would never be as profitable as its Las Vegas facility, diminishing the yield on Switch’s recent capital expenditures; (ii) Switch spent more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017 that was not disclosed to investors until after the IPO; and (iii) Switch overstated fiscal 2017 revenue growth and fiscal 2018 revenue prospects.

The complaint alleges that subsequent to the Company’s IPO the price of Switch’s securities declined substantially as a result of defendants’ violations and thereby damaged investors.

