Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Uxin Limited (NasdaqGS:UXIN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UXIN), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 27, 2018, initial public offering (“IPO”).

The investigation concerns whether Uxin’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Uxin’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to UXIN@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and California.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:
Stull, Stull & Brody
1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147
Attn: Michael Klein
Email: UXIN@ssbny.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19pMARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report - 31st December 2018
PU
11:16pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : NMPA Accepts New Drug Application for IBI-305, a Biosimilar Product Candidate of Bevacizumab (Avastin®)
PR
11:14pCNOOC LIMITED : Announced a New Discovery in UK North Sea
AQ
11:10pU.S. refiners revisiting crude supplies amid new PDVSA sanctions
RE
11:09pPEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
11:09pSNAP ON : Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Sessions
PU
11:09pFVCBANKCORP : FVCbank Promotes Lisa Craze to SVP Loan Documentation & Administration
PU
11:09p2019 SALES RESOLUTIONS : Keep momentum and add some firsts
PU
11:09pNRF RETAIL'S BIG SHOW 2019 RECAP : the digital transformation continues
PU
11:09pENTERGY : Winter Weather is On the Way
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
3T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : U.S. charges China's Huawei with conspiring to violate Iran sanctions
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc.
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.