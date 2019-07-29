Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sturgeon thinks PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Johnson in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said there was no clarity on how he planned to reach a new exit deal when the European Union has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement it reached with his predecessor Theresa May.

"That makes me think that whatever Boris Johnson might be saying publicly about his preference being to strike a deal, in reality he is really pursuing a no-deal Brexit because that is the logic of the hardline position that he has taken," she said.

"I think that is extremely dangerous for Scotland, indeed for the whole of the UK."

Johnson told Sturgeon that while he would prefer to negotiate a new exit deal with the EU, Britain would be leaving the bloc on October 31 "come what may", his office said.

Some senior politicians have warned a no-deal Brexit could make the break up of the United Kingdom more likely and Sturgeon last week wrote to Johnson to say she would continue preparations for a second independence referendum.

Scotland rejected independence by a 55-45% majority in 2014 but then voted to stay in the EU at the 2016 Brexit referendum, fuelling calls for a second independence vote from those who argue it is being taken out of the bloc against its wishes.

"It is not in my view a democratic position to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose and I made that clear to him," Sturgeon said after the meeting with Johnson.

The Scottish government will consider the timetable of its push for another vote over the summer, she said, adding: "Obviously what happens over that period with the negotiations around Brexit will have an impact on the decision that we make."

(Reporting by Russel Cheyne, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.36% 0.91124 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pSturgeon thinks PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as Expected Fed Rate Cut Looms
DJ
01:09pOil edges up on prospect of U.S. interest rate cut
RE
01:08pWall Street mixed as Amazon, Facebook weigh
RE
12:50pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Principal of Binary Options Trading Firm to Pay $200,000 for Illegal Off-Exchange Trading and Registration Violations
PU
12:46pPound plunges towards $1.22, prices rising chance of no-deal Brexit
RE
12:40pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : What You Should Know Heading Into the August Recess
PU
12:35pEurope stocks inch higher on UK merger action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group