Sturgis, South Dakota: Photos of Then and Now

A History of Meade County, South Dakota through Photos

Nestled in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the city of Sturgis in Meade County seems to be nothing more than a small town with a population not much higher than 6,000. But for one week every summer the small town's lodging, campgrounds, and hotels are booked solid with motorcycle enthusiasts and riders. Before Sturgis was home to the famous motorcycle rally, it was a small mining town often referred to as 'Scoop Town.' Sturgis, South Dakota was founded in 1878 to help house soldiers from the nearby Fort Meade and miners from the gold rush.

This photo slideshow shows the humble beginnings of the world famous home to the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™: Sturgis, Meade County, South Dakota. With photos like these, you can really get a glimpse at the development it underwent to become the wild success that we know and love today. I dug into the archives to showcase some history of Sturgis, Deadwood, and the surrounding area in Meade County. Thanks to BiblioBoard, Google Street View and What Was There, these transition photos show Meade County evolving to present day. Leave a comment and let us know what you think and don't forget to share so others can see too!

