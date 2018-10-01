Subdued; Philippines extends slide

Asian shares edged lower as investors watched for developments on U.S. negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal.

"Improvement in trade will be a relief to sentiment in the region," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. He added that a NAFTA deal could improve investor sentiment over the global trading climate, which has been hit by a continued trade dispute between China and the United States.

"They (investors) are hoping those isolated deals will lift trading activities."

Meanwhile, China's economy showed signs of weakness as the country's manufacturing sector sputtered in September, in a stark reminder that the U.S.-China trade disputes are having real consequences.

Philippine shares <.PSI> slumped 1.2 percent, after having lost 0.6 percent in the previous session, after the central bank raised its interest rates on Thursday, the fourth time in five months.

The central bank kept the door open for further tightening as it battles to cool inflation, with the September inflation data due on Friday.

Industrials and real estate stocks led the losses, with SM Investments Corp falling as much as 2.6 pct and SM Prime Holdings declining 1.8 pct.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> traded marginally lower, weighed down by consumer staples and materials. The country's September inflation rate came in at 2.88 percent, lower than 3.05 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

By Niyati Shetty