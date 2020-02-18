Log in
News : Companies

Subi Sethi Joins Clearwater as Chief Client Officer

02/18/2020 | 03:01am EST

Clearwater Analytics announced today that Subi Sethi has joined Clearwater as Chief Client Officer to lead the firm’s global operations team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005317/en/

Subi Sethi has joined Clearwater as Chief Client Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Subi Sethi has joined Clearwater as Chief Client Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Subi has extensive experience driving operational transformation to deliver highly scalable solutions for global companies. She will be responsible for ensuring the success of Clearwater clientele, and will lead the company’s Global Delivery, Data, Reconciliation, Client Services, and Strategic Account Management teams.

Prior to Clearwater, Subi led the end-to-end operations at UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Global Solutions, and also worked at Genpact in a variety of leadership roles. Subi has specialized in technology platforms and the intelligent automation space including robotic process automation, visualization, machine learning, and AI applied to various business functions.

Clearwater continues to strengthen its global servicing capabilities with “follow-the-sun” operations. To this end, a significant portion of Subi’s focus will be to unite and create efficiencies among Clearwater’s New Delhi, New York, London, Edinburgh, and Boise offices.

“Clearwater is making impressive strides in the financial technology space, and I am excited to join their team and lend my experience and expertise. This is an important time for company growth, transformation, and opportunity,” said Subi.

“As we continue to earn and serve increasingly complex clients with global footprints, Subi will bring a tested approach to service from multiple delivery centers around the world. She is a leader with a proven track record of achieving operational excellence while continuing to focus on client success. I am excited to welcome her to Clearwater,” said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, Clearwater Analytics.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, Cisco, CopperPoint Mutual Company, C.V. Starr & Co., Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Mutual of Omaha, Oracle, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re., and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 49 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics


© Business Wire 2020
