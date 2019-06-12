Sublime : Expands US Team and Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Sublime,
a global high-impact advertising marketplace that creates and delivers
premium ad experiences, today announced the appointment of Alexx Cass as
Vice President of US Publisher Partnerships, and Andrew Buckman as
Global Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Cass joins Sublime with more than 10 years’ experience in digital media
and is an expert in publisher development, ad tech, SaaS solutions, and
audience data. Before joining Sublime, Cass worked as VP Global
Publisher Solutions at Pureprofile, where he was responsible for
business development, partnerships, and product strategy. Prior to this
he held roles in publisher development at SAY Media and Nielsen.
As well as the new hire, Andrew Buckman has been named as Global Chief
Operating Officer, having joined Sublime in 2017 as Managing Director
EMEA to drive developments in key European markets. As COO he will be
instrumental in forming strategic partnerships and meeting Sublime’s
growing global demand, working closely with Christophe Menard,
Co-Founder and COO Americas.
Andrew Buckman, Global COO commented: “I’m excited to strengthen our
relationships with key premium publishers across the globe, as they are
integral to Sublime’s journey. We instil creativity in everything we do,
and this is apparent in the ad units we provide, which not only take
into consideration the user experience, but the device and environment
in which the ad is served. I’m also delighted to welcome Alexx, and look
forward to working closely with him as we enter a new chapter.”
Commenting on his appointment, Alexx Cass, VP of US Publisher
Partnerships, said: “I’m excited to revamp the way we work with our
publisher partners and offer solutions that are relevant to their needs,
such as more seamless integrations through header bidding or ad tech
solutions that help publishers scale their own high impact ad products.”
These announcements follow an exciting period for Sublime, having
expanded globally and locally, with new offices in Singapore, and
Germany, as well as Manchester in the UK, and Lyon in France. The
company also recently announced the acquisition of the global
measurement company Adledge.
ABOUT SUBLIME
Sublime creates and delivers ad experiences that activate, captivate and
inspire digital audiences at scale. It offers a high-impact marketplace
where market-leading technology is combined with a creative-first
approach; Sublime simplifies the delivery of premium, non-intrusive
digital ad formats that elevate brand equity, drive results, and enhance
the user experience. It is committed to breaking the mould in creative
innovation, while delivering the highest level of service and support.
Founded in 2012, the Paris-based company has offices in London,
Düsseldorf, New York, and Singapore, and delivers direct and
programmatic advertising campaigns across the globe.
For more information, please visit www.sublime.xyz.
Sublime: Creativity at Scale
