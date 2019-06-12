Log in
Sublime : Expands US Team and Announces New Chief Operating Officer

06/12/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Sublime hires Vice President of US Publisher Partnerships and names Andrew Buckman as Global Chief Operating Officer.

Sublime, a global high-impact advertising marketplace that creates and delivers premium ad experiences, today announced the appointment of Alexx Cass as Vice President of US Publisher Partnerships, and Andrew Buckman as Global Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Cass joins Sublime with more than 10 years’ experience in digital media and is an expert in publisher development, ad tech, SaaS solutions, and audience data. Before joining Sublime, Cass worked as VP Global Publisher Solutions at Pureprofile, where he was responsible for business development, partnerships, and product strategy. Prior to this he held roles in publisher development at SAY Media and Nielsen.

As well as the new hire, Andrew Buckman has been named as Global Chief Operating Officer, having joined Sublime in 2017 as Managing Director EMEA to drive developments in key European markets. As COO he will be instrumental in forming strategic partnerships and meeting Sublime’s growing global demand, working closely with Christophe Menard, Co-Founder and COO Americas.

Andrew Buckman, Global COO commented: “I’m excited to strengthen our relationships with key premium publishers across the globe, as they are integral to Sublime’s journey. We instil creativity in everything we do, and this is apparent in the ad units we provide, which not only take into consideration the user experience, but the device and environment in which the ad is served. I’m also delighted to welcome Alexx, and look forward to working closely with him as we enter a new chapter.”

Commenting on his appointment, Alexx Cass, VP of US Publisher Partnerships, said: “I’m excited to revamp the way we work with our publisher partners and offer solutions that are relevant to their needs, such as more seamless integrations through header bidding or ad tech solutions that help publishers scale their own high impact ad products.”

These announcements follow an exciting period for Sublime, having expanded globally and locally, with new offices in Singapore, and Germany, as well as Manchester in the UK, and Lyon in France. The company also recently announced the acquisition of the global measurement company Adledge.

ENDS

ABOUT SUBLIME

Sublime creates and delivers ad experiences that activate, captivate and inspire digital audiences at scale. It offers a high-impact marketplace where market-leading technology is combined with a creative-first approach; Sublime simplifies the delivery of premium, non-intrusive digital ad formats that elevate brand equity, drive results, and enhance the user experience. It is committed to breaking the mould in creative innovation, while delivering the highest level of service and support.

Founded in 2012, the Paris-based company has offices in London, Düsseldorf, New York, and Singapore, and delivers direct and programmatic advertising campaigns across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.sublime.xyz.

Sublime: Creativity at Scale


© Business Wire 2019
