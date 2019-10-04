Submissions Open for 2020 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year Award

Award honors most outstanding use of Red Hat certified skills

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that submissions are being accepted for the 14th annual Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year Award.

The Red Hat Certified Professional (RHCP) of the Year Award recognizes the hard work, expertise and ingenuity of a current Red Hat Certified Professional. The award program is open to holders of a current Red Hat certification or Certificate of Expertise in eligible countries. The certification must also be current during the 2020 Red Hat Summit event.

To be considered for the award, applicants answer question prompts detailing how they use their Red Hat-certified skills to deliver business impact and value to their organization. RHCPs can nominate themselves for the award or be nominated by someone else. Judges are looking for the RHCP to showcase how their Red Hat-certified skills have helped them:

Succeed in their current job using Red Hat solutions;

Enhance their company’s or customers’ IT environments using Red Hat solutions;

Improve their company’s or customers’ system performance;

Increase their company’s or customers’ system security using Red Hat solutions;

and/or Deliver results to their organization or customers using Red Hat solutions.

Submissions for the 2020 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year Award will be accepted through Dec. 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winner will be announced and recognized at the 2020 Red Hat Summit, taking place in San Francisco, Apr. 27-29, 2020. The winner will receive paid registration, flight and hotel accommodations for Red Hat Summit.

Supporting Quote

Randy Russell, director, Certification, Red Hat

"Red Hat Certified Professionals enable greater efficiency on the teams and in the organizations they are a part of. They help to mitigate risk and bolster the effectiveness of their IT organizations. The RHCP of the Year Award gives us an opportunity to promote the efforts of an IT professional who has demonstrated the use of open source technology and culture, generated value and helped transform their organization while honoring the Red Hat certified community."

