Subordinated-Saharan Economy to Shrink by 3.2% in 2020 on Pandemic Impact, IMF Says

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

The International Monetary Fund projected the Sub-Saharan economy will shrink by 3.2% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with April's estimate of 1.6%, it said Wednesday.

The IMF forecast the region to grow by 3.4% in 2021, it said in its June World Economic Outlook.

"As with the April 2020 WEO projections, there is a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty around this forecast," the fund said. "The baseline projection rests on key assumptions about the fallout from the pandemic."

The economy of Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and exporter, is expected to shrink by 5.4% this year, compared with April's estimated drop of 3.4%. It is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2021, the IMF said.

Disruptions due to the pandemic, as well as significantly lower disposable income for oil exporters after the dramatic fuel-price decline, imply sharp recessions among major oil producers, the IMF said.

Africa's most developed economy, South Africa, will shrink by 8%, compared with the 5.8% drop the IMF predicted in April, the fund said. In 2021, the economy is estimated to grow by 3.5%.

Overall, the global economy is expected to shrink by 4.9%, which is 1.9 points deeper than April's estimate, the IMF said.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com