SubscriberWise: FedEx Rushes Florida Subpoena to St. Louis Sheriff Commanding Enterprise CEO Pamela M Nicholson

"Enterprise has been accused of running a ding-and-dent scam so often
by readers of this site, I’ve lost count." — Christopher
Elliott, Consumer Advocate at Elliott.org
SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today a subsequent subpoena urgently prepared for Enterprise
Holdings President and CEO Pamela M. Nicholson. The subpoena
COMMANDS the chief executive to appear and testify at the civil theft
trial, Howe
vs. Enterprise Holdings, Inc., in the County Court of the Twentieth
Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County Florida.
See the subpoena as docketed by the Lee County Clerk of the Court, Fort
Myers, FL, USA: https://www.docdroid.net/YWazwFC/pamela-m-nicholson-ceo-subpoena-18-sc-001768.pdf
The trial is scheduled for August 22, 2018, in Fort Myers, Florida,
Honorable Archie B. Hayward, Jr.
The Lee County Clerk of the Court issued the subsequent subpoena to Pro
Se plaintiff and crime victim David Howe on Wednesday, August 15, 2018,
one day after a docket entry was filed indicating ‘C T Corporation
System has determined it is not the registered agent for an entity by
the name of Pamela Nicholson’ (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005610/en/Enterprise-Holdings-CEO-Pamela-Nicholson-Subpoenaed-SubscriberWise).
The subpoena was processed overnight by FedEx for delivery to the St.
Louis Sheriff on Thursday, August 16, 2018, with a plea from the crime
victim for expedited service. The delivery also contained a prepaid
FedEx return shipping envelope addressed to the Lee County Clerk of the
Court for the official response from the Sheriff regarding service.
Local, national, and international media are urged to witness the trial
and document the remarkable and overwhelming crime scene evidence. In
addition to justice for the victim, the ultimate goal is to protect
unsuspecting and trusting consumers from the harms perpetrated with
frequency and ease, as well as for the scrutiny of lawmakers who have
enabled the industry to operate without a "renter’s
bill of rights and protections."
See the official court filing and response from C T Corporation System: https://www.docdroid.net/POhIpKx/c-t-corporation-system-response-to-pamela-nicholson-subpoena.pdf
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint
marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement).
Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider
for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
