SubscriberWise: FedEx Rushes Florida Subpoena to St. Louis Sheriff Commanding Enterprise CEO Pamela M Nicholson

National Car Rental civil theft plaintiff immediately expedites subpoena to St. Louis Sheriff for service after C T Corporation System responds ‘not registered agent’

"Enterprise has been accused of running a ding-and-dent scam so often by readers of this site, I’ve lost count." — Christopher Elliott, Consumer Advocate at Elliott.org

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a subsequent subpoena urgently prepared for Enterprise Holdings President and CEO Pamela M. Nicholson. The subpoena COMMANDS the chief executive to appear and testify at the civil theft trial, Howe vs. Enterprise Holdings, Inc., in the County Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County Florida.

See the subpoena as docketed by the Lee County Clerk of the Court, Fort Myers, FL, USA: https://www.docdroid.net/YWazwFC/pamela-m-nicholson-ceo-subpoena-18-sc-001768.pdf

The trial is scheduled for August 22, 2018, in Fort Myers, Florida, Honorable Archie B. Hayward, Jr.

The Lee County Clerk of the Court issued the subsequent subpoena to Pro Se plaintiff and crime victim David Howe on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, one day after a docket entry was filed indicating ‘C T Corporation System has determined it is not the registered agent for an entity by the name of Pamela Nicholson’ (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005610/en/Enterprise-Holdings-CEO-Pamela-Nicholson-Subpoenaed-SubscriberWise).

The subpoena was processed overnight by FedEx for delivery to the St. Louis Sheriff on Thursday, August 16, 2018, with a plea from the crime victim for expedited service. The delivery also contained a prepaid FedEx return shipping envelope addressed to the Lee County Clerk of the Court for the official response from the Sheriff regarding service.

Local, national, and international media are urged to witness the trial and document the remarkable and overwhelming crime scene evidence. In addition to justice for the victim, the ultimate goal is to protect unsuspecting and trusting consumers from the harms perpetrated with frequency and ease, as well as for the scrutiny of lawmakers who have enabled the industry to operate without a "renter’s bill of rights and protections."

See the official court filing and response from C T Corporation System: https://www.docdroid.net/POhIpKx/c-t-corporation-system-response-to-pamela-nicholson-subpoena.pdf

