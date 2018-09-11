SubscriberWise to Lawmakers: Look at What Enterprise Manager Identifies as ‘Damage’ Under-Oath in Judge Archie B. Hayward’s Lee Courtroom

Urgent new public service warning for Enterprise, Alamo, and National Car Rental customers after under-bumper scrapes are ‘damage’ according to sworn testimony

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the urgent public service announcement to consumers renting a vehicle from Enterprise, National, or Alamo car rental companies. The critical warning is intended to alert unsuspecting consumers to blatantly ignore any and all statements – written, verbal, or otherwise -- regarding what may or may not be ‘damage,’ including what may or may not be labeled as ‘wear and tear’ by Enterprises Holdings’ corporate, management, and employees.

Court exhibit with otherwise out-of-sight 'Damage' according to sworn testimony of EHI manager. SubscriberWise urges renters to get on hands and knees to photograph pre-existing damage. (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers are URGED in the most dramatic terms to use digital cameras to thoroughly document every square inch of the vehicle -- including getting down on their knees to capture scrapes, scratches, wear-and-tear, and pre-existing ‘dings and dents’ -- any and all ‘damage’ before entering the vehicle and driving off the lot.

“As shocking as it may be to believe, we now have sworn testimony that under-bumper scrapes are ‘damage,’” said David Howe. “And this ‘damage’ may well be your financial nightmare. So, it’s very simple. TAKE PHOTOS OF EVERY SQUARE INCH OF THE VEHICLE...assuming you’ll still choose to rent from National, Alamo, or Enterprise. This includes the inside of the vehicle -- as well as the under-carriage including wheel wells, inner fender liners, and tires. EVERYTHING without exception must be meticulously documented with photographic evidence.”

Related: Sanibel couple charged for under-car damages to rental by Enterprise Car Rental -- http://www.winknews.com/2016/02/29/sanibel-couple-charged-for-under-car-damages-to-rental/

“Under no circumstances whatsoever should you allow an agent to minimize even the smallest ‘wear and tear.’ Document everything diligently,” Howe emphasized. “Check multiple times for ‘damage’ before moving the vehicle and driving from the lot. If an agent will not make a written record of the damage, refuse the rental. If that's not an option, then tell the agent you'll call the police. And don't hesitate to call the police...the Lee Port Authority police were invaluable beyond words in the Fort Myers predatory encounter. It’s really that critical.

“Moreover, agents will routinely trumpet that ‘Anything smaller than a golf ball doesn’t have to be reported.’ Reject this bogus claim flatly. Take photos and document everything no matter what the agent may tell you. And don’t trust your own eyes; it’s very easy to miss small items. Take a photo every few feet to capture everything. Take photos with multiple angles also, particularly of any and all areas that give you concern.

“Never assume you will not be implicated; always assume that you will be implicated. PROTECT YOURSELF,” Howe added.

Related: Dinged by Enterprise, SURPRISE! -- https://consumerist.com/2008/02/08/dinged-for-enterprise-car-rental-dent/

“Stay tuned. The two public records – the Lee Port Authority Police report and the official trial transcription - each with profoundly contradictory SWORN statements will soon be revealed in very dramatic terms. There’s little doubt that when lawmakers compare the shocking inconsistencies and SWORN statements, desperately needed consumer protections will soon be enacted with speed and urgency. There’s also the very real possibility of felony perjury charges based on crystal clear Florida statutes and remarkably contradictory testimony: http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0800-0899/0837/Sections/0837.02.html . Until then, consumers everywhere are urged to exercise extreme caution with every rental,” Howe concluded.

Related: Confessions from Former Enterprise Rental Salesman with Guilty Conscience -- https://www.consumerreports.org/consumerist/9-confessions-from-a-former-enterprise-rental-salesman/

