Subscription Insider and Innovation Women Partner to Highlight the Importance of Inclusive Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Women has partnered with Subscription Insider, a media and information company which focuses on the business of subscriptions, as a sponsor and official female speaker bureau for Subscription Show 2019.



The Subscription Show will take place at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, MA, Nov. 4-6, 2019. The event will educate both emerging and enterprise-class subscription companies, sharing the latest best practices, strategies, and trends. Like all Subscription Insider events, Subscription Show attendees will leave with actionable information and new connections to support growth and profitability.

Innovation Women was founded to help conferences and events create more diverse, inclusive and gender-balanced events and help women get more visibility through public speaking. Unlike a traditional speaker bureau, invitations go directly to members. Innovation Women connects women to a variety of opportunities, including keynotes, featured speakers, panelists, fireside chats, startup pitch judges, day mentors, podcast and webinar guests, and expert media sources, etc.

With more than 5000 members — both event managers and speakers — and a huge extended network, Innovation Women will play an essential role in ensuring a balanced speaker lineup for the conference, encouraging a more diverse set of speakers to apply to speak. Additionally, Innovation Women will run a Pop-Up at the conference. Innovation Women Pop-ups are events within an event, giving women the opportunity to get a video of themselves speaking, an important part of getting more speaking opportunities.

The partnership with Innovation Women highlights Subscription Insider’s commitment to launch their first Subscription Show with a gender balanced, inclusive and diverse speaker line-up.

“Producing a show with a diverse speaker line-up is the smart thing to do,” said Kathleen Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. “In addition to providing attendees with diverse opinions, insights and competitive advantage for today’s subscription business world, it also helps us attract a diverse and inclusive audience. A great event is not just great programming. Attendees also judge events by who they sit next to and who they meet in the hallways.”

“This partnership should serve as an example for other events and conferences,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Women. “Subscription Show is demonstrating how to create a great event from the ground up. If we start with diversity and include everyone from the beginning, we will all benefit.”

About Subscription Insider and Subscription Show 2019

Subscription Show 2019 is produced by Subscription Insider, a media company focused on the business of subscriptions, and the industry's leading source for subscription-focused news, how-to information, training, and research. Subscription Insider brings an independent editorial eye to the educational content and overall design of Subscription Show 2019. In this one industry conference, attendees will be able to connect with peers, learn the latest best subscription-focused best practices, and talk to technology and service vendors from across the entire subscription ecosystem. Learn more at: www.subscriptionshow.com and www.subscriptioninsider.com .

About Innovation Women

Innovation Women is an online speaker's bureau designed to connect entrepreneurial, technical and innovative women with speaking engagements at conferences and events. Speaking provides important professional visibility and an opportunity to demonstrate thought leadership. We help event managers find great female presenters and subject matter experts, creating more gender-balanced, inclusive and diverse speaking slates and panels. Follow Innovation Women on Twitter at @WomenInno or visit www.innovationwomen.com .

