Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024|Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005344/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in price of crude oil might hamper market growth.

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Subsea BOP
  • Subsea WAS

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41579

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our subsea well access and blowout preventer system market report covers the following areas:

  • Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Size
  • Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Trends
  • Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for oil and natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market growth during the next few years.

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market, including some of the vendors such as Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes a GE Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist subsea well access and blowout preventer system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in subsea well access and blowout preventer system market

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Subsea BOP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Subsea WAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes, a GE Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Halliburton Co.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) on Behalf of Investors
BU
09:01pCatalog Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Rising Affordability of Catalog Management Software to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:54pAIRGAIN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:54pBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54pCHIA HERB : TENGJUN BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
08:46pITSM Market 2020-2024 | Effective Enterprise IT Service Incident and Problem Management to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:40pHyperBlock Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results
NE
08:38pHorizons ETFs Announces Completion of Cannabis ETF Merger
AQ
08:35pNetCents Technology Appoints Davidson & Company LLP as New Auditors
NE
08:16pSubsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024|Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week
2SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Intesa, UBI line up advisers to face off in takeover battle
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
5CURASAN AG : CURASAN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group