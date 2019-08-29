Suburban Propane, LP :, Announces Expansion of Relationship with Syracuse University Athletics

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane, LP, today announced an exciting expansion of their promising relationship with Syracuse University Athletics for their fully owned subsidiary, Agway Energy Services. Following a successful sponsorship of Syracuse Men's and Women's Basketball last season, Agway Energy Services is becoming a proud partner of Syracuse University Athletics overall.

The relationship will include social media campaigns, presence on the CUSE.com website, giveaways and radio promotions. "We are very excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership with Syracuse University Athletics. We at Suburban Propane by way of our fully owned subsidiary, Agway Energy Services, are honored to be a part of this great university and its dedicated fan base covering virtually all sports and seasons. We look forward to becoming a larger part of the New York state community and Team Orange. Go CUSE!" said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

"Suburban Propane, by way of Agway Energy Services, has proven to be the perfect partner for Syracuse University Athletics and our Football and Men's and Women's Basketball programs, and we are thrilled to be expanding the partnership into new and exciting areas this upcoming season. We feel that teaming up with these brands is a natural fit, and right where we need to be: organizations with the power & pride of Upstate New York"; said Kerry Atkinson, General Manager, Syracuse Sports Properties, Learfield IMG College.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 650 plus locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

