Succeed in the Growing Mobility Market with Bioiberica at Supply Side West 2019

10/09/2019 | 11:03am EDT

  • The company will present its comprehensive portfolio of science-backed, on-trend nutraceutical ingredients, specifically designed to deliver greater mobility
  • It will also showcase its ability to support supplement, food and beverage manufacturers in meeting growing demand for more holistic joint health products

Bioiberica, a global life science company committed to the health and wellbeing of people, animals and plants worldwide, will showcase its ability to support supplement, food and beverage manufacturers in meeting growing demand for more holistic joint health products at Supply Side West 2019 (booth 3231-B). Alongside its extensive R&D expertise, the company will present its comprehensive portfolio of science-backed, on-trend nutraceutical ingredients, specifically designed to deliver greater mobility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005564/en/

Mobility: a business opportunity (Photo: Bioiberica)

Mobility: a business opportunity (Photo: Bioiberica)

Naturally-derived, on-trend ingredients
Aimed at supporting consumers in maintaining an active lifestyle for longer, Bioiberica will highlight a selection of its branded nutraceutical ingredients –b-2Cool®, Mobilee®, and Tendoactive® – developed to promote joint, muscle and tendon health.

Bioiberica’s b-2Cool® is a nutraceutical ingredient supplying native type II collagen that maintains joint health via an immune-mediated mechanism of action. Similarly, Mobilee® a rich source of hyaluronic acid and other ingredients including collagen and polysaccharides, supports joint function and muscle health, contributing to overall mobility. Efficacious at low dosages, both ingredients can help brands meet rising consumer demand for more convenient dosages and supplement formats.

Bioiberica’s Tendoactive® will complete the company’s mobility showcase. Tendoactive® is a tendon formula which contains a specific combination of type I collagen and mucopolysaccharides and effectively nourishes tendons and maintains their biomechanical properties,

As an established leader in the joint health space, we are well positioned to help manufacturers enter the expanding mobility market”, says Jaume Reguant, Healthcare Director, Bioiberica. “To develop successful products, we strongly believe that shared expertise is key. Throughout the years, collaboration with customers has played a significant part in our business. Our extensive R&D expertise and complete portfolio of naturally-sourced ingredients, combined with the application knowledge our partners have to offer, has led to the creation of market-leading solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
