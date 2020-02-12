Log in
Success Dragon International Holdngs : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

02/12/2020 | 04:15am EST

SUCCESS DRAGON INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1182)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Success Dragon International Holdings Limited and their role and function are as follows:

Executive Directors ("ED"):

Mr. DING Lei (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. LIU Hu

Independent Non-executive Directors ("INED"):

Mr. DENG Yougao

Ms. WONG Chi Yan

The Board has established three committees. The table below shows membership information of the respective committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Mr. DING Lei

Chairman

Member

ED

Mr. DENG Yougao

Member

Member

Chairman

INED

Ms. WONG Chi Yan

Member

INED

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

Disclaimer

Success Dragon International Holdngs Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:02 UTC
