Success Dragon International Holdngs : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

SUCCESS DRAGON INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1182)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Success Dragon International Holdings Limited and their role and function are as follows:

Executive Directors ("ED"):

Mr. DING Lei (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. LIU Hu

Independent Non-executive Directors ("INED"):

Mr. DENG Yougao

Ms. WONG Chi Yan

The Board has established three committees. The table below shows membership information of the respective committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Committee Director Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee

Mr. DING Lei Chairman Member ED Mr. DENG Yougao Member Member Chairman INED Ms. WONG Chi Yan Member INED

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020