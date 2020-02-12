Success Dragon International Holdngs : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

SUCCESS DRAGON INTERNATIONAL
HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1182)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Success Dragon International Holdings Limited and their role and function are as follows:
Executive Directors ("ED"):
Mr. DING Lei (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. LIU Hu
Independent Non-executive Directors ("INED"):
Mr. DENG Yougao
Ms. WONG Chi Yan
The Board has established three committees. The table below shows membership information of the respective committees on which the relevant Board members serve.
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
|
Mr. DING Lei
|
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
ED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. DENG Yougao
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
INED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. WONG Chi Yan
|
Member
|
|
|
INED
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 12 February 2020
