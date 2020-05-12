Success Story: How a Well-Known Healthcare Company Attained Profitable Growth in a New Market by Leveraging Infiniti's Market Entry Solution

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets.

Recent studies show that more than half of the healthcare companies have failed while trying to enter a new market. With the healthcare market landscape continually evolving, how can healthcare companies successfully establish their presence in a new market? Infiniti Research helped a prominent healthcare company solve this challenge by offering accurate market entry strategies to successfully establish their business a new region and maximize market share.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a healthcare company based out of the Central United Kingdom. As the UK healthcare market was highly saturated, the client decided to expand its business operations to Germany and Belgium. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: Analyze the opportunities and challenges in Germany and Belgium

Objective 2 : Understand the size of the market and growth potentials, identify the right business partners to support their operations, and select the right entry mode to enter the new market.

Objective 3: Evaluate the market entry barriers and take appropriate measures to establish a foothold in the new market.

Our Approach:

The experts conducted a thorough assessment of the market landscape to understand the market size and opportunities in Belgium and Germany. The experts also analyzed factors such as what is driving growth in the market, competitors’ market share, and the regulatory environment. Factors driving growth in the market, competitors’ market share, and the regulatory environment were also analyzed.

Business impact of Infiniti’s market entry solution

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to:

Identify suitable pathways for entering the new market.

Exceed their revenue expectation and achieve millions of dollars in savings within one year of entering the nee market.

Evaluate and identify the right business partners to support their operations in the new region

