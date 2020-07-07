Log in
Success Story: Infiniti Research helps a Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Manufacturer Drive Sales and Increase Profits Using Industry-Specific Market Research

07/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005087/en/

Industry-Specific Market Research for a Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview:

The client is a manufacturer in the pharmaceutical blister packaging market, based out of Luxembourg. Their key business challenges faced included difficulties faced in protecting the drugs from contamination, and producing primary packaging with components compatible with chemical components forming the drugs. The client saw a huge decline in its sales rate and started to lose valuable customers to various competitors. They, therefore, sought to combat the onslaught of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical blister packaging market, and innovate to stop falling behind. To do so, they approached Infiniti Research for their expertise providing on-demand, cloud based subscription access to thousands of research studies on new and emerging markets.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

  • Objective 1: To ensure quality packaging and improved visual appearance
  • Objective 2: To expand their business operations across other related segments

“Although the global pharmaceutical blister packaging market is projected to witness positive growth over the coming years, owing to various challenges, manufacturers will need to find new ways to improve productivity while managing production costs, through industry-specific market research,” says an industry market research expert at Infiniti Research.

For the pharmaceutical blister packaging market, in-depth access to extensive and comprehensive industry specific market research is highly crucial. To learn how market research can help pharmaceutical blister packaging manufacturers grow, request more info here.

Our Approach:

The market research experts at Infiniti Research recommended that the client subscribe to their knowledge store. This provided the pharmaceutical blister packaging market client with access to insights into more than a 1000 high-growth, niche markets. The client was also provided with unlimited access to a large team of analysts who track high-growth niche markets worldwide. With a competition intelligence study, the client received the profiles and pipeline of direct competitors. They assisted the client with understanding customers’ unmet needs, and developed key performance indicators (KPIs) to enable understanding focus areas. Lastly, to ensure accuracy, validation of the gathered data through a set of open-ended discussions with industry experts was conducted.

Business impact of the industry-specific market research for the pharmaceutical blister packaging market client:

By subscribing to Infiniti’s knowledge store, the client was able to gain access to industry-specific market research, get ahead in the competitive pharmaceutical blister packaging market, and stay updated on the ever-changing technology landscape.

With Infiniti’s industry-specific market research, the client was also able to:

  • Easily communicate with industry analysts for customized updates and information
  • Analyze competitors’ packaging strategies and develop primary packaging components
  • Sign new deals with leading pharmaceutical companies in Luxembourg
  • Focus on quality and visual appearance and acquire new customers
  • Identify profitable market segments for business expansion
  • Drive sales and increase profits by 23%

With positive growth being projected for the pharmaceutical blister packaging market, issues such as contamination and compatibility of packaging and chemical components need to be alleviated. Infiniti’s industry-specific research experts offer advisory on various approaches and strategies to stay ahead of the curve at all times. Request a FREE proposal to stay informed and ahead.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
