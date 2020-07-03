Success Story: Infiniti Research helps an Online Healthcare Provider Increase Profits and Leads with Marketing Service Solutions

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client is an online healthcare provider based in the US that works to help women with fertility issues. It was reliant on standalone marketing and web applications to drive patient engagement. With increasing diversity in the customer base, the client found it difficult to reach out to target customers. As such, they wanted to streamline communication, standardize marketing technologies, and enhance customer experience. They sought the help of Infiniti’s research experts for their expertise in offering marketing solutions.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To transition from traditional and digital marketing

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s research experts prepared a guide with quantitative and qualitative questions to gain insights about marketing initiatives from the top online healthcare providers. The experts selected small representative audiences and conducted demo campaigns across all channels, as part of the marketing services engagement. They also helped the client gather relevant insights into the HIPAA privacy rule and recommended a customized goal-based-budget for marketing.

Business impact of the marketing service solutions for the online healthcare service provider:

With the advisory from Infiniti’s research experts, the company was able to personalize marketing approaches for their patients and drive patient engagement.

By leveraging our marketing service engagement, the online healthcare provider was also able to:

Enhance patient experience

Personalize marketing approaches

Attract 250+ new customers in six months

Integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their patients

Make major savings on their marketing budget

Act in accordance with HIPAA rules and safeguard user confidentiality

Increase profits by 20% and achieve 15X increase in leads

About Infiniti Research

