Successful Launch of EUTELSAT 5 West B

Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) EUTELSAT 5 West B satellite was successfully launched into super-synchronous transfer orbit by International Launch Services using a Proton Breeze M rocket that lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03.17 pm (12.17 pm CET on October 9).

The separation of the satellite occurred after a 15 hour 36 minute flight and the spacecraft systems checkout was successfully completed during the following 4 hours. Following further manoeuvres and in-orbit tests, EUTELSAT 5 West B will be positioned at 5° West at the end of this year to replace EUTELSAT 5 West A, assuring service continuity for over 300 TV channels broadcast from this position. EUTELSAT 5 West A will remain operational in orbit at 5° West and carry out other missions.

EUTELSAT 5 West B will also host the GEO-3 payload of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System (EGNOS) under a 15-year agreement signed in 2017 with the European GNSS Agency (GSA), and valued at €102 million.

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat said: "Our congratulations to ILS and Khrunichev for a flawless launch that sees a new Eutelsat satellite propelled on its way to geostationary orbit. This satellite programme reflects outstanding collaboration between Eutelsat, GSA, Airbus Defence and Space, Northrop Grumman, International Launch Services and Khrunichev. We look forward to putting EUTELSAT 5 West B to work for the benefit of our clients throughout Europe and North Africa and to the inauguration of EGNOS’ GEO-3 payload that will improve the performance of global navigation satellite systems in Europe."

About EUTELSAT 5 West B, a continuation of services at a key orbital position

Built by Airbus Defence and Space and Northrop Grumman, EUTELSAT 5 West B will mainly serve markets in Europe and North Africa from the key 5° West orbital position, where it will replace the EUTELSAT 5 West A satellite, providing business continuity via a Ku-band payload of 35 equivalent 36 MHz transponders.

About EGNOS, a hosted payload with significant capabilities

To be used predominantly by civil aviation, shipping and transport companies, the EGNOS system, a Satellite Based Augmentation System, has two main functions. The first is to improve accuracy of a user's position from 1 to 2 metres horizontally and 2 to 4 metres vertically. Its second function is to inform the user of the operating status of the geolocalisation system. In the event of a malfunction, an alert is sent in less than 6 seconds.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

