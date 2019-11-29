Log in
Successful initial issue of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

11/29/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

Successful initial issue of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Zurich, 29 November 2019 - The Fund Management company Helvetica Property announces that the first issue of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO Fund) has been significantly oversubscribed and thus successfully completed.

The capital increase carried out from 4 to 20 November 2019 for the HSO Fund attracted great interest from investors and was significantly oversubscribed. The HSO Fund will receive the maximum funds of CHF 50 million from the initial issue. The new shares will be paid for on 29 November 2019. In line with the investment policy of the HSO Fund, the proceeds from the issue will be invested immediately in two secured initial portfolios with special properties in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. The equity is therefore invested simultaneously with the payment and will generate income in full from the beginning.

Michael Müller, designated CEO, says: "We could once more count on the great confidence of our investors, when we launched the new HSO Fund. The fund's portfolio focused on special-purpose real estate and operator properties is an attractive addition to our existing range of property funds."

The HSO Fund invests in commercial real estate throughout Switzerland. The focus is on special-purpose real estate and operator properties such as logistics, data centres, industry and production, health and care properties, leisure and sports properties as well as public sector usages. The focus is on properties that offer stable rental income due to high occupancy rates and long-term leases with a small number of tenants. In order to achieve a risk-adjusted, long-term increase in value and earnings, a broad diversification of types of usage and locations is pursued.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hans R. Holdener

Michael Müller

CEO und Managing Partner

Desginated CEO (as of 1.1.2020)

Telefon +41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 80

E-Mail hrh@HelveticaProperty.com

mm@HelveticaProperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

FUND INFORMATIONEN

Fund name

Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO Fund)

Legal form

Contractual investment fund of the type real estate fund under Swiss law

Investor base

Qualified investors (in accordance with Article 5 of the fund agreement)

Fund Management

Helvetica Property Investors, Zurich

Asset Manager

Helvetica Property Investors, Zurich

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Zurich

Custodian bank

BCV, Lausanne

OTC trading

BCV, Lausanne

Valuation experts

Wüest Partner, Zurich

Fiscal year

01.01. - 31.12. (The first accounting year ends on 31 December 2020)

Use of profits

Dividend distribution

Debt ratio

33%

NAV frequency

Audited annually

Valor No.

43472505

ISIN No.

CH0434725054

Ticker

HSO

About Helvetica Property

Helvetica Property is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients.

About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO Fund) is a regulated contractual investment fund under Swiss law, approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and open to all qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests exclusively in commercial real estate throughout Switzerland. The focus is on properties with special usages as well as operator properties such as logistics, data centres, industry and production, health and care properties, leisure and sports properties as well as public sector usages in the Swiss business centres. The focus is on properties that offer stable rental income due to high occupancy rates and long-term leases with few tenants.
Ticker Symbol HSO; Valor 43472505; ISIN CH0434725054.




