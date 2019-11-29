Successful initial issue of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Zurich, 29 November 2019 - The Fund Management company Helvetica Property announces that the first issue of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO Fund) has been significantly oversubscribed and thus successfully completed.

The capital increase carried out from 4 to 20 November 2019 for the HSO Fund attracted great interest from investors and was significantly oversubscribed. The HSO Fund will receive the maximum funds of CHF 50 million from the initial issue. The new shares will be paid for on 29 November 2019. In line with the investment policy of the HSO Fund, the proceeds from the issue will be invested immediately in two secured initial portfolios with special properties in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. The equity is therefore invested simultaneously with the payment and will generate income in full from the beginning.

Michael Müller, designated CEO, says: "We could once more count on the great confidence of our investors, when we launched the new HSO Fund. The fund's portfolio focused on special-purpose real estate and operator properties is an attractive addition to our existing range of property funds."

The HSO Fund invests in commercial real estate throughout Switzerland. The focus is on special-purpose real estate and operator properties such as logistics, data centres, industry and production, health and care properties, leisure and sports properties as well as public sector usages. The focus is on properties that offer stable rental income due to high occupancy rates and long-term leases with a small number of tenants. In order to achieve a risk-adjusted, long-term increase in value and earnings, a broad diversification of types of usage and locations is pursued.

