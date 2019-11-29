Successful initial issue of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

The capital increase carried out from 4 to 20 November 2019 for the HSO Fund attracted great interest from investors and was significantly oversubscribed. The HSO Fund will receive the maximum funds of CHF 50 million from the initial issue. The new shares will be paid for on 29 November 2019. In line with the investment policy of the HSO Fund, the proceeds from the issue will be invested immediately in two secured initial portfolios with special properties in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. The equity is therefore invested simultaneously with the payment and will generate income in full from the beginning.
Michael Müller, designated CEO, says: "We could once more count on the great confidence of our investors, when we launched the new HSO Fund. The fund's portfolio focused on special-purpose real estate and operator properties is an attractive addition to our existing range of property funds."
The HSO Fund invests in commercial real estate throughout Switzerland. The focus is on special-purpose real estate and operator properties such as logistics, data centres, industry and production, health and care properties, leisure and sports properties as well as public sector usages. The focus is on properties that offer stable rental income due to high occupancy rates and long-term leases with a small number of tenants. In order to achieve a risk-adjusted, long-term increase in value and earnings, a broad diversification of types of usage and locations is pursued.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com
|
FUND INFORMATIONEN
|
Fund name
|
Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO Fund)
|
Legal form
|
Contractual investment fund of the type real estate fund under Swiss law
|
Investor base
|
Qualified investors (in accordance with Article 5 of the fund agreement)
|
Fund Management
|
Helvetica Property Investors, Zurich
|
Asset Manager
|
Helvetica Property Investors, Zurich
|
Auditors
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers, Zurich
|
Custodian bank
|
BCV, Lausanne
|
OTC trading
|
BCV, Lausanne
|
Valuation experts
|
Wüest Partner, Zurich
|
Fiscal year
|
01.01. - 31.12. (The first accounting year ends on 31 December 2020)
|
Use of profits
|
Dividend distribution
|
Debt ratio
|
33%
|
NAV frequency
|
Audited annually
|
Valor No.
|
43472505
|
ISIN No.
|
CH0434725054
|
Ticker
|
HSO