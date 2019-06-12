Sucden Financial : hires Rafael Caporale as Head of LME Options Market Making

Sucden Financial is a leading international derivatives and FX broker providing access to a broad range of markets, including exchange and OTC traded products, as well as equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and bullion.

The company was formed in 1973 as the London brokerage arm of Sucden, an independent leader in soft commodities trading. Sucden Financial has since evolved into one of the largest brokers for traders, fabricators, producers, consumers, investment houses, hedge funds, commodity firms and retail brokers.

Sucden Financial is a ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and has access to major global exchanges, offering clients fast, direct access to worldwide markets.

All senior appointments to Sucden Financial Limited are subject to regulatory approval.

Based in the City of London, Sucden Financial also has offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong (Sucden Financial (HK) Limited) and New York (Sucden Futures Inc.).

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Sucden Futures Inc. is registered with the National Futures Association (NFA).