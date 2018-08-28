Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sucking carbon from air, Swiss firm wins new funds for climate fix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

OSLO (Reuters) - A small Swiss company won $31 million (24.31 million pounds)in new investment on Tuesday to suck carbon dioxide from thin air as part of a fledgling, costly technology that may gain wider acceptance from governments in 2018 as a way to slow climate change.

Climeworks AG, which uses high-tech filters and fans to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a cost of about $600 a tonne, raised the money from investors including Zurich Cantonal Bank [ZKB.UL].

"It's all about cost reductions," Jan Wurzbacher, a co-founder and co-CEO of Climeworks, told Reuters of how the company would use the funds.

Extracting vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could help to limit global warming, blamed for causing more heatwaves, wildfires, floods and rising sea levels.

The company says it has a long-term "vision" of capturing one percent of man-made carbon dioxide emissions by 2025.

But that is a far off. Its capacity is just 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year while global emissions totalled 32.5 billion tonnes in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.

And costs are now too high.

In June, however, Climeworks' main rival, Canadian-based Carbon Engineering, outlined the design of a plant that it said could extract carbon dioxide from the air for perhaps as little as $94 a tonne.

That could make the technology more feasible if governments jack up penalties for carbon emissions this century. In a European market, carbon emissions prices are now about 21 euros a tonne.

Climework's industrial plant in Switzerland now sells carbon dioxide to nearby greenhouses as an airborne fertiliser for tomatoes or cucumbers. It also has a project in Iceland where the gas is buried deep underground.

After the new round, investments in Climeworks's technology total about $50 million, it said. The company has expanded to 60 employees from 30 since the start of 2017.

A draft U.N. scientific report, due for publication in October about ways to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, is likely to boost such "carbon dioxide removal" (CDR) technologies.

Until now, such CDR has often been bundled with other more exotic and risky "geoengineering" technologies such as spraying chemicals into the upper atmosphere to dim sunlight.

But the draft by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, seen by Reuters, categorises CDR for the first time as "mitigation", the mainstream term used for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

By Alister Doyle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00pThe Resource Factory Recently Announced Three Exciting Developments
SE
07:57pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : Viewpoints Video Examines California's Cap-and-Trade Program
PU
07:57pWEIL GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP : Courtney Marcus Featured in Q&A with the Dallas Business Journal
PU
07:55pSenior U.S. Democrats question Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
07:53pCanada's Trudeau says he will defend dairy farmer protections in NAFTA
RE
07:52pCFA CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA : At-Risk MPG Standards Could Cost Future Labor Day Travelers
PU
07:52pPHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY : Pop-up Shop to Showcase Work of Student Entrepreneurs
PU
07:52pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Colorado Dem Gov John Hickenlooper Warns How Jared Polis’s Tax Hikes Will Drive Taxpayers To Red States
PU
07:51pWall Street edges up as Canada takes trade spotlight
RE
07:48pU.S. Consumer Confidence Surged in August -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
4Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results beat estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.