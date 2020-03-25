Log in
Sucuri : Offers Free Year of Cybersecurity Software to Medical Service Providers

03/25/2020

Firewall Software Will Prevent Website Attacks, Improve Speed for Vital Websites

Sucuri, an industry leader in website security, will be offering a year of their Web Application Firewall (WAF) service to medical service providers. After recent news reports of cyberattacks on hospitals and other medical care providers during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the firewall software is expected to both block attacks and improve the load times of websites. Sucuri is now accepting applications to determine eligibility for the program.

Bad actors often target medical service provider websites for ransomware attacks. These attacks can result in a lockdown of patient data or vital resources until a ransom is paid. It is likely these bad actors will also use the pandemic as an opportunity for these kinds of campaigns. Also, medical websites will see a surge in traffic as the public seeks information, which can result in website slowdowns.

Sucuri’s WAF is frequently updated with the latest and emerging threat definitions to block distributed denial of service (DDoS) and other attacks by bad actors. The WAF also mitigates traffic surges with the Anycast content delivery network (CDN). These two features will keep websites online and loading as quickly as possible if an attack or traffic surge were to happen. The software was also designed for users who must adhere to the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“We want to help our medical crisis responders however we can,” said Krystle Herbrandson, general manager at Sucuri. “By offering our services for free for one year, we can ensure their online presence will not be compromised during these critical times.”

Herbrandson noted that the Sucuri will also consider applications from food banks, government social services, and nonprofit volunteer services. Applications are now being accepted at https://sucuri.typeform.com/to/zg48b3.

Sucuri is one of the most recommended website security services among web professionals. Founded in 2008, Sucuri’s globally-distributed team has ceaselessly innovated with one goal in mind – to make websites safer and faster in a world of emerging threats. The company has been a subsidiary of GoDaddy since 2017.


© Business Wire 2020
