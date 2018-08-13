Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sudan
Sudan & South Sudan, Air Conditioner market is forecast to grow at a
CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-24.
Reduction in energy subsidies and imports due to the depreciation of the
exchange rate, low oil production, falling government revenues along
with economic instability due to internal conflicts in several regions
of Sudan and South Sudan have resulted in a decline in the demand of air
conditioners in both the countries in 2017. However, during the forecast
period, the market is projected to register sound growth due to rising
demand across several sectors such as hospitality, commercial and
retail, residential, and others.
Room air conditioner segment acquired the majority of the volume share
in both Sudan and South Sudan due to its affordable prices and the
majority of the demand from the residential sector. In the residential
sector, split air conditioner accounted for the highest share owing to
its less noise, more effective as compared to window air conditioners
and an additional anti-mosquito feature. However, during the forecast
period, cassette air conditioner and floor standing air conditioners in
the ductless segment are forecast to register maximum growth, due to its
wider application in commercial and retail sectors. In the centralized
air-conditioner segment, VRF or the inverter based technology would
witness additional growth over the coming years.
The residential and commercial & retail applications garnered highest
revenue share from the air conditioner sales due to rapid
commercialization of the urban areas of Khartoum and near-by regions in
2017. During the forecast period, further demand is likely to come from
the government & transportation sectors due to the development of Al
Basheer Medical City in six regions of Sudan.
Some of the key players in the Sudan & South Sudan air conditioner
markets are LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu
General Ltd., GREE Electric Appliances Inc. and Midea group Co. Ltd.
