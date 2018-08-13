Log in
Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

The "Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sudan & South Sudan, Air Conditioner market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-24.

Reduction in energy subsidies and imports due to the depreciation of the exchange rate, low oil production, falling government revenues along with economic instability due to internal conflicts in several regions of Sudan and South Sudan have resulted in a decline in the demand of air conditioners in both the countries in 2017. However, during the forecast period, the market is projected to register sound growth due to rising demand across several sectors such as hospitality, commercial and retail, residential, and others.

Room air conditioner segment acquired the majority of the volume share in both Sudan and South Sudan due to its affordable prices and the majority of the demand from the residential sector. In the residential sector, split air conditioner accounted for the highest share owing to its less noise, more effective as compared to window air conditioners and an additional anti-mosquito feature. However, during the forecast period, cassette air conditioner and floor standing air conditioners in the ductless segment are forecast to register maximum growth, due to its wider application in commercial and retail sectors. In the centralized air-conditioner segment, VRF or the inverter based technology would witness additional growth over the coming years.

The residential and commercial & retail applications garnered highest revenue share from the air conditioner sales due to rapid commercialization of the urban areas of Khartoum and near-by regions in 2017. During the forecast period, further demand is likely to come from the government & transportation sectors due to the development of Al Basheer Medical City in six regions of Sudan.

Some of the key players in the Sudan & South Sudan air conditioner markets are LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., GREE Electric Appliances Inc. and Midea group Co. Ltd.

Markets Covered

By Product Types:

  • Room AC:
    • Window
    • Split
  • Ducted AC:
    • Ceiling Concealed
    • Packaged
  • Ductless AC:
    • Suspended
    • Floor Standing
    • Cassette
  • Centralized AC:
    • VRF
    • AHU/FCU
    • Condensing Unit
    • Chiller
    • Others

By Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial Buildings & Retail
  • Govt. & Transportation
  • Hospitality
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

By Regions:

  • Northern
  • Western
  • Southern

Companies Mentioned

  • Fujitsu General Ltd.
  • GREE Electric Appliances Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z58qdj/sudan_and_south?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
