Suffolk : Launches Smart Lab in Los Angeles to Drive Innovation and Transform Construction Experience

Suffolk,
one of the most innovative builders in the country, has officially
launched its Smart Lab in Los Angeles to identify, test and scale new
technologies that will help the organization deliver on its vision to
transform the construction experience and revolutionize the construction
industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005649/en/
Suffolk’s Smart Lab in Los Angeles showcases the future of construction with sophisticated tools and the latest interactive technologies. (Photo by Tom Bonner)
Inspired by the lagging productivity and efficiencies in the
construction industry, Suffolk strategically launched Smart Labs
throughout the country as a physical manifestation of the company’s
“build smart” approach to planning and managing complex construction
projects. Suffolk Smart Labs are currently located in San Francisco, New
York City, Miami, Tampa, Dallas and its corporate headquarters in
Boston. These Smart Labs allow Suffolk teams to leverage the most
sophisticated and innovative technologies, processes and tools that
enhance collaboration with all stakeholders and provide significant
value for clients.
“The Los Angeles market is strong and growing, but it is also ripe for
disruption,” said Tom Donohue, president and general manager, Suffolk
Los Angeles. “Suffolk’s expanding presence in Southern California
combined with our new office and Smart Lab will allow us to gain a
stronger foothold in the region, empower our teams to explore more
innovative technologies and processes, and provide stronger value for
our clients.”
Smart Labs are equipped with sophisticated tools and the latest
interactive technologies such as:
-
Data Wall — Provides predictive analytics and operational
performance indicators to effectively measure critical areas of
business.
-
Huddlewall — Facilitates Lean pull planning meetings, provides
closer collaboration and helps integrate 3D, 4D and 5D models,
resulting in maximum project efficiency and optimized performance.
-
Virtual Reality CAVE — Showcases the future of construction by
immersing users in sophisticated virtual models that allow clients to
virtually “step foot inside” their buildings before they are built and
allow architects and project teams to identify and address logistical
challenges before construction begins.
-
Jobsite Feeds — Live streaming and time lapse video of existing
projects, and side-by-side comparisons of project construction phases
in real time.
“Suffolk’s ‘build smart’ approach is redefining what it means to be a
builder, and our teams are leveraging sophisticated technologies and
processes that are transforming the construction experience for clients.
One of our greatest challenges is to continuously improve our approach
and scale the most effective technologies across our entire
organization,” said Chris Mayer, chief innovation officer for Suffolk.
“Our Smart Lab in Los Angeles is on the front line of Suffolk’s industry
revolution on the West Coast and will allow us to replicate our proven
processes and add significant value for clients in this important,
growing market.”
Suffolk is managing high-profile building construction projects in
Southern California, including Park 5th, the Tommie and Thompson Hotels
and Sunset La Cienega in Los Angeles; FLIGHT at Tustin Legacy in Orange
County; and Atmosphere in San Diego, among others.
Suffolk will be hosting an open house and tours of its new Los Angeles
office and Smart Lab. To request an invitation or to learn more about
Suffolk, please visit www.suffolk.com.
Suffolk
Suffolk’s vision is to “transform the construction experience by
building smart.” Because we believe if there’s a better way, we’ll find
it. We’re always challenging the industry status quo and pushing the
boundaries of what is possible. We believe in the power of innovation
and people, and we empower our teams to think differently, work
collaboratively and executive flawlessly on the most complex and
sophisticated projects in the country. Our strong culture of innovation,
combined with the most advanced tools such as virtual design and
construction (VDC), virtual reality technologies and lean construction
principles, is revolutionizing our industry and redefining what it means
to be a builder.
Suffolk is a national building contractor with $4 billion in annual
revenue and offices in Boston, New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach,
Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. We
service clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare,
science and technology, education, federal government, gaming, aviation
and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder,
Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering
News-Record list of “Top 400 Contractors” in the country.
Suffolk is a community-conscious organization dedicated to
environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices, and is
committed to making a positive impact in its local communities through
grassroots volunteer work, employee fundraising and corporate giving.
For more information, visit www.suffolk.com
and/or follow Suffolk on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Flickr,
YouTube,
Instagram
and our Build
Smart Blog.
