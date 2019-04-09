Suffolk : Launches Smart Lab in Los Angeles to Drive Innovation and Transform Construction Experience

National, innovative contractor unveils latest Smart Lab for identifying, testing and scaling technologies that are revolutionizing the construction industry and providing value for clients

Suffolk, one of the most innovative builders in the country, has officially launched its Smart Lab in Los Angeles to identify, test and scale new technologies that will help the organization deliver on its vision to transform the construction experience and revolutionize the construction industry.

Inspired by the lagging productivity and efficiencies in the construction industry, Suffolk strategically launched Smart Labs throughout the country as a physical manifestation of the company’s “build smart” approach to planning and managing complex construction projects. Suffolk Smart Labs are currently located in San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Tampa, Dallas and its corporate headquarters in Boston. These Smart Labs allow Suffolk teams to leverage the most sophisticated and innovative technologies, processes and tools that enhance collaboration with all stakeholders and provide significant value for clients.

“The Los Angeles market is strong and growing, but it is also ripe for disruption,” said Tom Donohue, president and general manager, Suffolk Los Angeles. “Suffolk’s expanding presence in Southern California combined with our new office and Smart Lab will allow us to gain a stronger foothold in the region, empower our teams to explore more innovative technologies and processes, and provide stronger value for our clients.”

Smart Labs are equipped with sophisticated tools and the latest interactive technologies such as:

Data Wall — Provides predictive analytics and operational performance indicators to effectively measure critical areas of business.

Provides predictive analytics and operational performance indicators to effectively measure critical areas of business. Huddlewall — Facilitates Lean pull planning meetings, provides closer collaboration and helps integrate 3D, 4D and 5D models, resulting in maximum project efficiency and optimized performance.

Facilitates Lean pull planning meetings, provides closer collaboration and helps integrate 3D, 4D and 5D models, resulting in maximum project efficiency and optimized performance. Virtual Reality CAVE — Showcases the future of construction by immersing users in sophisticated virtual models that allow clients to virtually “step foot inside” their buildings before they are built and allow architects and project teams to identify and address logistical challenges before construction begins.

Showcases the future of construction by immersing users in sophisticated virtual models that allow clients to virtually “step foot inside” their buildings before they are built and allow architects and project teams to identify and address logistical challenges before construction begins. Jobsite Feeds — Live streaming and time lapse video of existing projects, and side-by-side comparisons of project construction phases in real time.

“Suffolk’s ‘build smart’ approach is redefining what it means to be a builder, and our teams are leveraging sophisticated technologies and processes that are transforming the construction experience for clients. One of our greatest challenges is to continuously improve our approach and scale the most effective technologies across our entire organization,” said Chris Mayer, chief innovation officer for Suffolk. “Our Smart Lab in Los Angeles is on the front line of Suffolk’s industry revolution on the West Coast and will allow us to replicate our proven processes and add significant value for clients in this important, growing market.”

Suffolk is managing high-profile building construction projects in Southern California, including Park 5th, the Tommie and Thompson Hotels and Sunset La Cienega in Los Angeles; FLIGHT at Tustin Legacy in Orange County; and Atmosphere in San Diego, among others.

Suffolk will be hosting an open house and tours of its new Los Angeles office and Smart Lab. To request an invitation or to learn more about Suffolk, please visit www.suffolk.com.

Suffolk’s vision is to “transform the construction experience by building smart.” Because we believe if there’s a better way, we’ll find it. We’re always challenging the industry status quo and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We believe in the power of innovation and people, and we empower our teams to think differently, work collaboratively and executive flawlessly on the most complex and sophisticated projects in the country. Our strong culture of innovation, combined with the most advanced tools such as virtual design and construction (VDC), virtual reality technologies and lean construction principles, is revolutionizing our industry and redefining what it means to be a builder.

Suffolk is a national building contractor with $4 billion in annual revenue and offices in Boston, New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. We service clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, federal government, gaming, aviation and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News-Record list of “Top 400 Contractors” in the country.

Suffolk is a community-conscious organization dedicated to environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices, and is committed to making a positive impact in its local communities through grassroots volunteer work, employee fundraising and corporate giving. For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and/or follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, YouTube, Instagram and our Build Smart Blog.

