Suga International : 2019-04-01 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

0
04/01/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Suga International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

01/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 912

Description :

Ordinary Share

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$200,000,000.00 currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

282,890,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

600,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of

the month

283,490,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new

No. of new

share option

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

scheme

issued during the

which may be

including EGM

Movement during the month

month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

thereto

thereto as at

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$1.78

(21/03/2014)

ordinary shares

0

600,000

0

200,000

600,000

0

(Note 1)

2.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.158

(19/01/2015)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

3,500,000

(Note 1)

3.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.26

(10/07/2015)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

1,700,000

(Note 1)

2019 年 3 月

4.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.800

(16/07/2015)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

10,000,000

(Note 1)

5.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.142

(07/01/2016)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

900,000

(Note 1)

6. share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.190

(30/06/2016)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

3,300,000

(Note 1)

7.Share option

Scheme

(adopted on

06/08/2012)

exercise price

HK$2.090

(30/08/2018)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

4,100,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

600,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

HK$1,068,000

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

0

N/A

N/A

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 10:26:17 UTC
