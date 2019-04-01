|
Suga International : 2019-04-01 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
04/01/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Suga International Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
01/04/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 912
|
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
2,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
|
HK$200,000,000.00
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
2,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
|
HK$200,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2019 年 3 月
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$200,000,000.00 currency) :
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
282,890,000
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
600,000
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
283,490,000
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
No. of new
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of issuer
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued during the
|
|
which may be
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21/03/2014)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
0
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/01/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
3,500,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10/07/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,700,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 年 3 月
|
4.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16/07/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10,000,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(07/01/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
900,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30/06/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,300,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/08/2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$2.090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30/08/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,100,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
600,000
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
|
options (State currency)
|
|
HK$1,068,000
|
|
2019 年 3 月
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Disclaimer
Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 10:26:17 UTC
|
|