Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Suga International : Donates HK$8 Million to PolyU for Establishing Research Laboratory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 03:43am EDT

[For Immediate Release]

21 AUGUST 2019

SUGA DONATES HK$8 MILLION TO POLYU FOR ESTABLISHING RESEARCH

LABORATORY

* * *

ADVANCES R&D INTO SUSTAINABLE URBAN GREEN AGRICULTURE AND

PET FOOD SAFETY

Suga International Holdings Limited ("SUGA") has donated HK$8 million to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ("PolyU") for the establishment of the Suga Research Laboratory for Sustainable Urban Green Agriculture.

At the naming ceremony held today, Dr. NG Chi Ho, Chairman of SUGA; and Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU, officiated at the plaque unveiling ceremony in company with Prof. the Honourable Sophia CHAN, JP, Secretary for Food and Health, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR").

The relationship between Dr. NG and PolyU has been a long one, beginning years ago when he first joined the university as a lecturer in the Department of Electronic Engineering. For four years, Dr. NG devoted his time and effort towards nurturing young talent and preparing them to achieve their goals in the electronics industry. Last year, he was conferred the title University Fellow.

PolyU's research has always been in line with leading market trends. PolyU and SUGA share the common goal of advancing research and development for the betterment of mankind. With sustainable urban green agriculture and pet food safety becoming increasingly important issues in society, SUGA has donated HK$8 million for establishing a research laboratory at PolyU's campus, with the objective of achieving breakthroughs in the research and development of these two areas.

Dr. NG said, "As part of our corporate social responsibilities, we at SUGA have sought to achieve progress in the areas of urban green agriculture and pet food safety, and have encouraged innovation and technological advancement in these areas. I am therefore immensely delighted to endorse and support this research laboratory. Also, I am tremendously eager to see what inventive solutions will arise as I trust that they will result in meaningful contributions to SUGA's strategic investment in the hydroponic business and pet food business, as well as technological advances that are highly relevant for our time."

1

Dr. NG Chi Ho, Chairman of SUGA, delivers a remarks at the naming ceremony of the Suga Research Laboratory for Sustainable Urban Green Agriculture.

Dr. NG Chi Ho (middle), Chairman of SUGA, presents a cheque to Prof. Jin-Guang TENG (right), President of PolyU, in company with Prof. the Honourable Sophia CHAN, JP (left), Secretary for Food and Health, HKSAR.

2

Dr. NG Chi Ho (middle), Chairman of SUGA, receives a souvenir from Prof. Jin-Guang TENG (right), President of PolyU, in company with Prof. the Honourable Sophia CHAN, JP (left), Secretary for Food and Health, HKSAR.

Dr. NG Chi Ho (left), Chairman of SUGA; and Prof. Jin-Guang TENG (right), President of PolyU, unveil the plaque in company with Prof. the Honourable Sophia CHAN, JP (middle), Secretary for Food and Health, HKSAR.

- End -

3

Disclaimer

Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aHalf-year Report 1 January 2019 - 30 June 2019
AQ
04:35aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
RE
04:35aBluestone Drilling Delivers 13.7 meters grading 11.2 g/t Au & 78 g/t Ag (13.1 meters true width)
NE
04:33aWAMEJA : HomeSend Gross Value Flows Up 28% in 2Q Vs 1Q
DJ
04:32aPORSCHE : Invests in Israeli Startup TriEye to Increase Road Visibility and Safety
AQ
04:31aABEH SPLI : Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
04:31a9 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Indiana
GL
04:30aENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:30aYIT : Change in the publishing date of YIT's Interim report for January-September 2019
AQ
04:28aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Full Year 2019 Results Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend
5XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : growth slows as fewer people buy phones, Huawei competition bites

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group