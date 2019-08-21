Suga International : Donates HK$8 Million to PolyU for Establishing Research Laboratory

[For Immediate Release]

21 AUGUST 2019

SUGA DONATES HK$8 MILLION TO POLYU FOR ESTABLISHING RESEARCH

LABORATORY

* * *

ADVANCES R&D INTO SUSTAINABLE URBAN GREEN AGRICULTURE AND

PET FOOD SAFETY

Suga International Holdings Limited ("SUGA") has donated HK$8 million to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ("PolyU") for the establishment of the Suga Research Laboratory for Sustainable Urban Green Agriculture.

At the naming ceremony held today, Dr. NG Chi Ho, Chairman of SUGA; and Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU, officiated at the plaque unveiling ceremony in company with Prof. the Honourable Sophia CHAN, JP, Secretary for Food and Health, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR").

The relationship between Dr. NG and PolyU has been a long one, beginning years ago when he first joined the university as a lecturer in the Department of Electronic Engineering. For four years, Dr. NG devoted his time and effort towards nurturing young talent and preparing them to achieve their goals in the electronics industry. Last year, he was conferred the title University Fellow.

PolyU's research has always been in line with leading market trends. PolyU and SUGA share the common goal of advancing research and development for the betterment of mankind. With sustainable urban green agriculture and pet food safety becoming increasingly important issues in society, SUGA has donated HK$8 million for establishing a research laboratory at PolyU's campus, with the objective of achieving breakthroughs in the research and development of these two areas.

Dr. NG said, "As part of our corporate social responsibilities, we at SUGA have sought to achieve progress in the areas of urban green agriculture and pet food safety, and have encouraged innovation and technological advancement in these areas. I am therefore immensely delighted to endorse and support this research laboratory. Also, I am tremendously eager to see what inventive solutions will arise as I trust that they will result in meaningful contributions to SUGA's strategic investment in the hydroponic business and pet food business, as well as technological advances that are highly relevant for our time."

1