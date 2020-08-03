Suga International : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 10 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 10 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Suga International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 9 July 2020, in relation to the AGM to be held at 24/F, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Monday, 10 August 2020 at 3:00p.m.. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings defined in the Circular.
The Company hereby confirms that the AGM will be held as scheduled.
In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering Regulation) (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the recent development of the epidemic caused by novel coronavirus pneumonia ("COVID-19"), the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM to ensure the safety of the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the AGM:
A compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every attendee at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius will not be admitted to the Venue.
Each attendee is required to wear a surgical mask at any time within the Venue. Please note that no surgical mask will be provided at the Venue and attendees should bring and wear their own masks.
Seats at the Venue will be arranged in such a manner so as to allow appropriate social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for Shareholders. The Company may limit the number of attendees at the AGM as may be necessary to avoid overcrowding.
Any person who (a) has travelled outside Hong Kong within 14 days immediately before the AGM ("recent travel history"), (b) is subject to quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19, or (c) has close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history shall not attend the AGM.
Any attendee who does not comply with the abovementioned measures will not be admitted to the Venue.
No gifts, food or drink will be served or distributed at the AGM.
The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the AGM, taking into account their own personal circumstances. Furthermore, the Company would like to remind Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends that Shareholders appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible. The form of proxy can be downloaded from the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Company at www.suga.com.hk. In order to be valid, a form of proxy and the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof.
Subject to the development of the COVID-19 situation, the Company may implement further precautionary measures in respect of the AGM, and may issue further announcement(s) on such measures as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
Suga International Holdings Limited
NG Chi Ho
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Dr. Ng Chi Ho, Mr. Ma Fung On and Dr. Ng Man Cheuk as executive directors; Mr. Lee Kam Hung and Prof. Luk Wing Ching as non-executive directors; Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven, Mr. Chan Kit Wang and Dr. Cheung Nim Kwan as independent non-executive directors.
