Suga International : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 10 AUGUST 2020

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 10 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Suga International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 9 July 2020, in relation to the AGM to be held at 24/F, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Monday, 10 August 2020 at 3:00p.m.. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings defined in the Circular.

The Company hereby confirms that the AGM will be held as scheduled.

In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering Regulation) (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the recent development of the epidemic caused by novel coronavirus pneumonia ("COVID-19"), the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM to ensure the safety of the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the AGM:

A compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every attendee at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius will not be admitted to the Venue. Each attendee is required to wear a surgical mask at any time within the Venue. Please note that no surgical mask will be provided at the Venue and attendees should bring and wear their own masks. Seats at the Venue will be arranged in such a manner so as to allow appropriate social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for Shareholders. The Company may limit the number of attendees at the AGM as may be necessary to avoid overcrowding. Any person who (a) has travelled outside Hong Kong within 14 days immediately before the AGM ("recent travel history"), (b) is subject to quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19, or (c) has close contact with any person under quarantine or with recent travel history shall not attend the AGM.

