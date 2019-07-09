Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Suga International : Proposals for Re-election of Directors, Grant of General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 06:03am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealers or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Suga International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealers, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

SUGA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 佳 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 912)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice of the annual general meeting of Suga International Holdings Limited to be held at 2401-02, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong on 8 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. If you do not intend or are unable to attend the annual general meeting and wish to appoint a proxy/proxies to attend and vote on your behalf, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from voting at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

  • for identification purpose only

10 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Introduction

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Grant of General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

The AGM

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Actions to be Taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Voting by Way of Poll. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Responsibility statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Further information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I

-

Details of the Directors to be re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX II

-

Explanatory statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Notice of AGM . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings (other than in the notice of the AGM):

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 2401-02,

Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong on 8 August

2019 at 3:00 p.m. and any adjournment thereof

"Board"

"business day"

"Bye-laws"

"close associates"

"Companies Act"

"Company"

"Directors"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

"Repurchase Code"

"SFO"

"Share(s)"

the board of Directors of the Company

any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the business of dealing in securities

the bye-laws of the Company for the time being

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda

Suga International Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

the directors of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

3 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time

the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-backs

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company (or such other nominal amounts as shall result from a sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company from time to time)

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Takeovers Code" "HK$" and "cents"

"%"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

Hong Kong dollars and cents respectively, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

SUGA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 佳 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 912)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Dr. Ng Chi Ho (Chairman)

Clarendon House

Mr. Ma Fung On (Deputy Chairman)

2 Church Street

Dr. Ng Man Cheuk

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lee Kam Hung

Principal place of business

Prof. Luk Wing Ching

in Hong Kong:

22nd Floor

Independent non-executive Directors:

Tower B

Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven

Billion Centre

Mr. Chan Kit Wang

1 Wang Kwong Road

Dr. Cheung Nim Kwan

Kowloon Bay

Kowloon

Hong Kong

10 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND

REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding resolutions to be proposed at the AGM relating to (i) the re-election of retiring Directors; (ii) the granting to the Directors of general mandates for the issue of Shares and repurchase of Shares; and (iii) the extension of the general mandate to issue Shares.

  • for identification purpose only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aPEPSICO : results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips
RE
06:33aPLDT : Gabay Guro welcomes its biggest batch of scholar graduates
PU
06:33aRHI MAGNESITA : External Directorship
PU
06:32aCyberSaint Releases Governance Dashboards That Enable CEOs to Clearly Communicate Cybersecurity Posture to the Board of Directors
BU
06:31aMARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Suria to Power Network Performance in Malaysia
AQ
06:31aTRILOGY METALS : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
AQ
06:31aENEA : Invitation to Press and Analyst Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January - June 2019
AQ
06:31aPROBE METALS : continues to expand the Pascalis Gold Trend mineralized zones at Val-d'Or East, Quebec
AQ
06:31aKerr Mines Drills 3 Meters of 27.45 g/t Gold at Copperstone
GL
06:31aWinning Brands in the Future of Retail Will Be Those That Have the Best Customer Intelligence | Infiniti Research Reveals Why
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About