Suga International : RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

09/28/2018 | 11:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUGA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 信 佳 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 912)

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Suga International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Group") announce that due to reaching the retirement age, Mr. Lee Yiu Cheung, Alex ("Mr. Lee") has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer and Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 1 October 2018. Mr. Lee confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board has requested and Mr. Lee has agreed to serve as Advisor of the Company and in that capacity to continue to contribute to the Group on significant matters.

Following the resignation of Mr. Lee, he ceased to be one of the Authorised Representatives of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and one of the Authorised Representatives of the Company for accepting on the Company's behalf service of process or notice to be served on the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (collectively, the "Representatives"). The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Chow Sze Shek has been appointed as Financial Controller of the Company and Ms. Zeng Zhi, the Company Secretary of the Company has been appointed as the Representatives of the Company with effect from 1 October 2018.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lee for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of service.

By Order of the Board

Suga International Holdings Limited

NG Chi Ho

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Dr. Ng Chi Ho, Mr. Ma Fung On and Dr. Ng Man Cheuk as executive directors; Mr. Lee Kam Hung and Prof. Luk Wing Ching as non-executive directors; Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven, Mr. Chan Kit Wang and Dr. Cheung Nim Kwan as independent non-executive directors.

* for identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:21:12 UTC
