Suga International : “Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener” Wins Gold Prize and Winner at Electronic Industries Award 2019

10/15/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

[For Immediate Release]

16 OCTOBER 2019

SUGA'S "BABYLISS 9000 CORDLESS HAIR STRAIGHTENER"

WINS GOLD PRIZE AND WINNER

AT ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES AWARD 2019

The BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener, which is manufactured by Suga Smart Tech Limited, a subsidiary of the Suga International Holdings Limited ("SUGA" or the "Group"), has won Gold Prize in the Personal Electronics category and Winner in Components category at the Electronic Industries Award 2019, acknowledging the Group's outstanding capability in technological innovation by using its proprietary intellectual properties.

BaByliss 9000 is the Group's high performance cordless hair straightener that combines the patented Micro Heater Matrix Technology and exceptional cordless performance. In addition to being able to quickly heat up to the desired temperature, the product also distributes heat evenly across the heating plate so that the perfect hairstyle can be achieved.

Dr NG Man Cheuk, Alfred, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of SUGA, said, "We are honoured to receive this accolade, which affirms the industry recognition we enjoy for our advanced technology. BaByliss 9000 is our first product of smart personal care business. In the future, we will wholeheartedly develop this business, to deliver quality smart personal care products, thereby satisfy the needs of customers at all times. At the same time, we will develop a new business line on smart personal care products, to create value for shareholders."

Co-organised by The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association ("HKEIA") and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Electronic Industries Award aims to recognise products that stand out in innovation and technological excellence, encourage creativity in the electronics industry, and also acknowledge and reward start-up companies for their new products commendable in design and technological application.

SUGA's "Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener" Wins Gold Prize and Winner at Electronic Industries Award 2019

Dr Alfred Ng (right), Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of SUGA, and Mr Jonathan Chiu (left), Director of Suga Smart Tech Limited, receives the award from Dr. David Chung, JP (middle), Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology of HKSAR, in the Electronic Industries Award 2019 at HKEIA's Annual Dinner.

SUGA showcases its award-winning BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener.

- End -

Disclaimer

Suga International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 03:32:04 UTC
