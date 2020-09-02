Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Suga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 12:07am EDT
Japan's top government spokesman Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

The growing likelihood that Yoshihide Suga will succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan's new premier may be a mixed blessing for the country's central bank.

As Abe's key lieutenant and the government's top spokesman, Suga is a safe pair of hands and has a thorough knowledge of the Bank of Japan's policy framework, but he also knows how to pressure the bank into action.

With Suga solidifying support within the country's ruling party ahead of a leadership election later this month, Tokyo stocks have rallied on expectations Abe's pro-growth policies will be maintained.

The central bank, locked in a battle to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, sees little need for policy change regardless of who becomes next prime minister, sources familiar with its thinking say.

Suga, in particular, could maintain the status quo if he takes the helm, given the key role he played in pushing through "Abenomics", which sought to spur growth with bold monetary easing, fiscal spending and structural reforms.

"He has a deep understanding of the BOJ's policies, so the likelihood of policy continuity will heighten," one of the sources said.

"A Suga administration would maintain most of Abe's policies," including its stance on monetary policy, said a second source.

For BOJ policymakers, Suga is a familiar face who is unlikely to bully the central bank with explicit demands for radical measures, the sources say.

However, armed with a strong grip on Tokyo's bureaucracy and a deep knowledge of Abe's economic policies, Suga may prove to be a tough negotiator for the BOJ if conditions worsen, as it struggles to battle economic headwinds with a dwindling toolkit.

"The BOJ comes under little pressure when markets are calm. That changes when markets turn volatile," said a third source.

Sharing Abe's sensitivity to financial market upheavals, especially sharp rises in the yen, Suga in 2016 created a framework for joint BOJ, finance ministry and banking regulator meetings at times of volatility, helping Tokyo signal to investors its alarm over market moves.

People with direct knowledge of the matter say Suga was among those who urged the BOJ to act when an unwelcome spike in the yen hit Japan's export-oriented economy in early 2016. The central bank adopted negative interest rates in January of that year.

A government focus on keeping sharp yen rises in check will also be sustained under the new administration if Finance Minister Taro Aso - who as a former premier holds bitter memories of battling a yen spike that crushed the economy - retains his post, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

"There is little reason to expect Suga would disagree with such (aversion to sharp yen rises), and perhaps might even push for more yen-weakening policies," he said.

'HAND IN HAND'

Abe's administration has praised the BOJ for moving in lockstep with the government by easing monetary policy twice so far this year to cushion the pandemic's blow on the economy.

Many BOJ officials feel they have done enough for now given the rising cost and diminishing returns of further easing, and are cautious of ramping up stimulus too hastily, particularly by cutting already ultra-low interest rates, the sources say.

But Suga isn't buying arguments against rate cuts, such as the negative effects of low rates on bank profits.

In an interview with Reuters last week, he countered the view that prolonged ultra-low rates were to blame for the plight of regional banks, calling instead for more consolidation among the lenders to streamline operations.

He also stressed the need for the BOJ to work hand in hand with the government, signaling his hope that the central bank will continue to assist government efforts to support growth.

"We're always acting closely and pre-emptively with the BOJ," Suga said, when asked whether the BOJ should ease further if the government were to compile another stimulus package.

"It's very important that the two sides act together."

By Leika Kihara

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.18% 77.991 Delayed Quote.2.57%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 141.893 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 81.17 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 126.289 Delayed Quote.3.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aAustralia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run
RE
12:17aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:07aSuga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ
RE
09/02Adnoc says to retain 51% stake, maintain full ownership and control over real estate, social infrastructure assets
RE
09/02ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
09/02Deal will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 bln to adnoc, expected to close before year-end, adnoc says
RE
09/02Investment to leverage rental income streams from select adnoc real estate assets, adnoc says
RE
09/02Apollo-led consortium to acquire 49% stake in abu dhabi property leasing holding company, adnoc says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Stephen Bird appointed as Chief Executive
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
5GOLD : Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group