Sugar Terminals : Change in Director's Interests

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon
as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mr Tony (Anthony) Robert Bartolo
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
24 October 2018
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
27 May 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
17,644
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
G Class
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
n/a
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
17,644
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
The trustee name has changed from:
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
Deetone Pty Ltd
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
|
(AR Bartolo Holding A/C)
|
participation in buy-back.
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
|
Tonbar Qld Pty Ltd
|
|
|
(AR Bartolo Holding A/C)