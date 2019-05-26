Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sugar Terminals : Change in Director's Interests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Change of Director's Interest Notice

www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon

as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Sugar Terminals Limited

ABN

17 084 059 601

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Tony (Anthony) Robert Bartolo

Date of last notice

24 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

27 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

17,644

Class

G Class

Number acquired

n/a

Number disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

17,644

Nature of change

The trustee name has changed from:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Deetone Pty Ltd

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

(AR Bartolo Holding A/C)

participation in buy-back.

to

Tonbar Qld Pty Ltd

(AR Bartolo Holding A/C)

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to

n/a

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract

in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

Interest disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 02:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54pSECURA : Sustainability Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
10:52pOil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but U.S.-China trade war drags
RE
10:51pAsian renewable investment to overtake upstream oil and gas spending in 2020 - Rystad
RE
10:49pCENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:49pSONY : Announces Endorsement of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations
PU
10:48pAustralia's Gas Industry Needs to Collaborate to Stay Ahead
DJ
10:42pPolitical disarray in Papua New Guinea rocks Oil Search shares
RE
10:39pSUGAR TERMINALS : Change in Director's Interests
PU
10:39pKANEMI : NPFL… NPFL… NPFL… Insurance, El Kanemi, Tornadoes Relegated as Teams for Playoff Emerge
AQ
10:37pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Teva Pharmaceuticals to pay $85 mn to Oklahoma to settle opioid case
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple- Bloomberg
2VOCUS GROUP LTD : EQT in $2.26 Billion Takeover Bid for Australia's Vocus
3SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle to Arab billionaire ..
4ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko's Algerian assets - minister
5AIRGAIN INC : AIRGAIN : Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About