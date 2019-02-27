Sugar Terminals : Distribution of Shareholders

28 February 2019
Ms Ingrid Wei NSX Limited
1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000
Ms Wei
Distribution of Shareholders - 30 June 2018
As requested, please find below a table summarising the distribution of STL shareholders (G Class and M Class) as at 30 June 2018.
|
Range of units
|
G Class Shareholders
|
M Class Shareholders
|
Total Shareholders
|
Holders
|
Securities
|
Holders
|
Securities
|
Holders
|
Securities
|
% of Units
|
1 to 1,000
|
248
|
109,790
|
248
|
109,790
|
0.0
|
1,001 to 5,000
|
747
|
2,302,084
|
747
|
2,302,084
|
0.6
|
5,001 to 10,000
|
897
|
6,684,252
|
897
|
6,684,252
|
1.9
|
10,001 to 100,000
|
3,423
|
105,923,965
|
1
|
20,000
|
3,424
|
105,943,965
|
29.4
|
100,001+
|
197
|
114,328,112
|
5
|
130,631,797
|
202
|
244,959,909
|
68.0
|
Total
|
5,512
|
229,348,203
|
6
|
130,651,797
|
5,518
|
360,000,000
|
100.0
Yours sincerely
Peter Bolton
CFO and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 04:54:01 UTC