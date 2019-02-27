Log in
Sugar Terminals : Distribution of Shareholders

02/27/2019 | 11:55pm EST

28 February 2019

Ms Ingrid Wei NSX Limited

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000

Ms Wei

Distribution of Shareholders - 30 June 2018

As requested, please find below a table summarising the distribution of STL shareholders (G Class and M Class) as at 30 June 2018.

Range of units

G Class Shareholders

M Class Shareholders

Total Shareholders

Holders

Securities

Holders

Securities

Holders

Securities

% of Units

1 to 1,000

248

109,790

248

109,790

0.0

1,001 to 5,000

747

2,302,084

747

2,302,084

0.6

5,001 to 10,000

897

6,684,252

897

6,684,252

1.9

10,001 to 100,000

3,423

105,923,965

1

20,000

3,424

105,943,965

29.4

100,001+

197

114,328,112

5

130,631,797

202

244,959,909

68.0

Total

5,512

229,348,203

6

130,651,797

5,518

360,000,000

100.0

Yours sincerely

Peter Bolton

CFO and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 04:54:01 UTC
