Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sugar Terminals : Half-Year Information – 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:45pm EST

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED ABN 17 084 059 601

NSX Half-year information - 31 December 2018

Lodged with the NSX under Listing Rule 6.10.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2018 Annual Report.

Contents

Results for announcement to the market (Appendix 3 item 2)

Supplementary information (Appendix 3 items 3 to 9)

Supplementary information (Appendix 3 form)

Half-year report (NSX Listing rule 6.10)

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

Results for announcement to the market

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities (Appendix 3 item 2.1)

up

0.1%

to

47,662

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(Appendix 3 item 2.2)

up

2.0%

to

13,165

Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members

(Appendix 3 item 2.3)

up

2.0%

to

13,165

Dividends/distributions

(Appendix 3 items 2.4 & 2.5)

Record date

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend (prior year)

13 September 2018

3.4¢

3.4¢

Interim dividend

8 March 2019

3.5¢

3.5¢

Explanation of Revenue and Net Profit (Appendix 3 item 2.6)

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

Commencing 1 July 2017, STL implemented a new business model, transitioning from a landlord only to an infrastructure owner and services provider. The company made this significant change in response to the introduction of grower choice legislation and the decision by major millers to market export sugar independently from 1 July 2017.

STL has storage and handling agreements in place with six raw sugar marketers, invoicing the marketers directly for storage and handling services provided. These agreements have a term of three years, and expire in June 2021, with options to extend for a further two years. STL has in place an operating agreement with Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) as its key operations contractor, with a term to 30 June 2022. The term of this agreements extends by 12 months from 1 July 2019 (and by 12 months on 1 July each year), with STL able to terminate the agreement with three years notice.

STL revenue for the half year ended 31 December 2018 was $47.6 million, in line with last year (2017: $47.6 million). The revenue from bulk sugar handling was $46.7 million (2017: $46.7 million), represented by revenue for availability charges of $24.9 million (2017: $24.4 million) and revenue from operating and testing charges of $21.9 million (2017: $22.3 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up. The lower operational costs were achieved despite a 12% increase to the raw sugar tonnes handled in the six months (compared to the six months ending 31 December 2017), thereby delivering significant additional value to customers.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders has grown by 2% to $13.2 million (2017 $12.9 million).

This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

Supplementary Appendix 3 Information

NTA Backing (Appendix 3 item 3)

2018

2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

92.5¢

92.0¢

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of (Appendix 3 item 4)

No entities were acquired or disposed of during the period.

Additional dividend/distributions information (Appendix 3 item 5)

Details of dividends/distributions declared or paid during or subsequent to the half-year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows:

Record date

Payment date

Type

Amount per security

Total dividend

Franked amount per security

Foreign sourced dividend amount per security

13 September 2018

28 September 2018

Final

3.4¢

$12,240,000

3.4¢

-

9 March 2019

29 March 2019

Interim

3.5¢

$12,600,000

3.5¢

-

Dividend reinvestment plans (Appendix 3 item 6)

The company does not have any dividend reinvestment plans in operation.

Associates and Joint Venture entities (Appendix 3 item 7)

The company does not have any associates or joint venture entities.

Foreign Accounting standards (Appendix 3 item 8)

The company does not have any interest in any foreign entities.

Audit Alert (Appendix 3 item 9)

The accounts are not subject to an audit dispute or qualification.

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

Supplementary Appendix 3 Form Information

Ratios (Appendix 3 form, item 8)

2018

2017

8.1

Profit before abnormals and tax / sales Operating profit (loss) before abnormal items and tax as a percentage of sales revenue

39.9%

39.1%

8.2

Profit after tax / equity interests

Operating profit (loss) after tax attributable to members as a percentage of equity at the end of the period

4.0%

3.9%

Issued and Listed Securities (Appendix 3 form, item 18)

Number Issued

Number Listed

18.3

Ordinary Securities

360,000,000

229,348,203

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Passengers stuck at Thailand's main airport due to India-Pakistan conflict
AQ
12:22aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Significantly Improved Financial Results
AQ
12:19aPETROCHINA : Shell, PetroChina JV Arrow wins leases for big Australian gas project
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aOCEANALPHA : 's 5G Unmanned Ship Unveiled at Mobile World Congress
BU
12:15aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank to end over-the-counter int'l cash transfer to combat crime
AQ
12:15aGO COBALT MINING : Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
EQ
12:15aGo Cobalt Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
NE
12:10aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong to Present Zao Wou-Ki's Untitled from the Collection of The Guggenheim Museum
PU
12:03aElliott Discloses Letter to Shareholders of Hyundai Motor Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3HP INC : HP : misses revenue estimates, shares down 12 percent
4BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.