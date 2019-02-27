Sugar Terminals : Half-Year Information – 31 December 2018

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED ABN 17 084 059 601

NSX Half-year information - 31 December 2018

Lodged with the NSX under Listing Rule 6.10.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2018 Annual Report.

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

$'000 Revenue from ordinary activities (Appendix 3 item 2.1) up 0.1% to 47,662 Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (Appendix 3 item 2.2) up 2.0% to 13,165 Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members (Appendix 3 item 2.3) up 2.0% to 13,165

Dividends/distributions (Appendix 3 items 2.4 & 2.5) Record date Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend (prior year) 13 September 2018 3.4¢ 3.4¢ Interim dividend 8 March 2019 3.5¢ 3.5¢

Explanation of Revenue and Net Profit (Appendix 3 item 2.6)

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

Commencing 1 July 2017, STL implemented a new business model, transitioning from a landlord only to an infrastructure owner and services provider. The company made this significant change in response to the introduction of grower choice legislation and the decision by major millers to market export sugar independently from 1 July 2017.

STL has storage and handling agreements in place with six raw sugar marketers, invoicing the marketers directly for storage and handling services provided. These agreements have a term of three years, and expire in June 2021, with options to extend for a further two years. STL has in place an operating agreement with Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) as its key operations contractor, with a term to 30 June 2022. The term of this agreements extends by 12 months from 1 July 2019 (and by 12 months on 1 July each year), with STL able to terminate the agreement with three years notice.

STL revenue for the half year ended 31 December 2018 was $47.6 million, in line with last year (2017: $47.6 million). The revenue from bulk sugar handling was $46.7 million (2017: $46.7 million), represented by revenue for availability charges of $24.9 million (2017: $24.4 million) and revenue from operating and testing charges of $21.9 million (2017: $22.3 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up. The lower operational costs were achieved despite a 12% increase to the raw sugar tonnes handled in the six months (compared to the six months ending 31 December 2017), thereby delivering significant additional value to customers.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders has grown by 2% to $13.2 million (2017 $12.9 million).

This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

NTA Backing (Appendix 3 item 3)

2018 2017 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share 92.5¢ 92.0¢

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of (Appendix 3 item 4)

No entities were acquired or disposed of during the period.

Additional dividend/distributions information (Appendix 3 item 5)

Details of dividends/distributions declared or paid during or subsequent to the half-year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows:

Record date Payment date Type Amount per security Total dividend Franked amount per security Foreign sourced dividend amount per security 13 September 2018 28 September 2018 Final 3.4¢ $12,240,000 3.4¢ - 9 March 2019 29 March 2019 Interim 3.5¢ $12,600,000 3.5¢ -

Dividend reinvestment plans (Appendix 3 item 6)

The company does not have any dividend reinvestment plans in operation.

Associates and Joint Venture entities (Appendix 3 item 7)

The company does not have any associates or joint venture entities.

Foreign Accounting standards (Appendix 3 item 8)

The company does not have any interest in any foreign entities.

Audit Alert (Appendix 3 item 9)

The accounts are not subject to an audit dispute or qualification.

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

Ratios (Appendix 3 form, item 8)

2018 2017 8.1 Profit before abnormals and tax / sales Operating profit (loss) before abnormal items and tax as a percentage of sales revenue 39.9% 39.1% 8.2 Profit after tax / equity interests Operating profit (loss) after tax attributable to members as a percentage of equity at the end of the period 4.0% 3.9%

