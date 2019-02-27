Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sugar Terminals : Half-Year Profit and Dividend Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:45pm EST

28 February 2019

NSX Half Year Profit and Dividend Announcement

STL delivers $13.2 million H1 profit

Sugar Terminals Limited (STL, NSX:SUG) today announced a Net Profit after Tax of $13.2 million for the half year to 31 December 2018 (H1), a 2% improvement on H1 FY18 and in line with expectations.

STL Chairman Mark Gray said the half year results reflected a strong underlying profit and operational performance.

Highlights

  • 12% increase in raw sugar tonnes handled (received and outloaded), compared with the previous corresponding period

  • 8% increase in raw sugar tonnes stored at the Terminals as at the end of crushing season

  • Completion of the roof replacement of Shed 2 at the Bundaberg terminal - safely, on time and within budget. Shed 1 will be completed in calendar year 2019

  • Appointment of a new Grower Director, Anthony (Tony) Bartolo to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 24 October 2018

Financial indicators

H1 FY19

H1 FY18

Net profit after tax

$13.2 million

$12.9 million

Return on assets (1)

7.22%

7.19%

Share price

$0.92

$0.91

Interim dividend per share

3.5 cents

3.3 cents

(1)H1 NPAT, annualised, as a percentage of total assets as at 31 December

Commentary

Mr Gray commented that STL's result delivers on its ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our grower and miller shareholders, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

"In STL's second year under the new operating model, it is pleasing to report that STL has improved its service offering to customers by increasing the storage utilisation of terminals, and providing services at a lower operational throughput cost per tonne."

Dividend announcement

At its Board meeting today, Directors resolved that a dividend of 3.5 cents per share ($12.6 million), fully franked on tax paid at 30%, will be paid on 29 March 2019 to shareholders whose names are recorded on the register on 8 March 2019. This is an increase in dividend of 6.1% compared with the previous corresponding period.

Enquiries:

Peter Bolton | Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary | Ph: (07) 3221 7017

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:27aSOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE : SQM Reports Earnings for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
PR
12:25aSTRIKE ENERGY : 28-02-2019 Half Year Financial Report (3 MB)
PU
12:23aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Passengers stuck at Thailand's main airport due to India-Pakistan conflict
AQ
12:22aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Significantly Improved Financial Results
AQ
12:19aPETROCHINA : Shell, PetroChina JV Arrow wins leases for big Australian gas project
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aOCEANALPHA : 's 5G Unmanned Ship Unveiled at Mobile World Congress
BU
12:15aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank to end over-the-counter int'l cash transfer to combat crime
AQ
12:15aGO COBALT MINING : Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
EQ
12:15aGo Cobalt Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3HP INC : HP : misses revenue estimates, shares down 12 percent
4BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.