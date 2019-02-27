Sugar Terminals : Half-Year Report – 31 December 2018

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED ABN 17 034 059501

Half-year report - 31 December 2018

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED

Directors' report

31 December 2018

Your Directors present their report on the entity of Sugar Terminals Limited (STL) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The Board of STL comprises seven' members. In accordance with the STL constitution, G Class and M Class shareholders have equal representation on the Board, with two grower appointed Directors and two miller appointed Directors. In addition, STL has three independent Directors, including an independent Chairman.

The following persons were Directors of STL during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Mr (Alan) Mark Gray

Mr Sam (Salvatore) Bonanno Mr lan Davies

Ms Leanne Muller Mr Shayne Rutherford

Mr Drew (Donald) Watson

Mr Coiistantine Christofides was a Director from the beginning of the financial year until his retirement at the Annual General Meeting on 24 October 2018, having served three consecutive terms. Mr Anthony (Tony) Bartolo was elected by

G Class shareholders as a Director on 24 October 2018.

Review of operations

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

Commencing 1 July 2017, STL implemented a new business model, transitioning from a landlord only to an infrastructure owner and services provider. The company made this significant change in response to the introduction of grower choice legislation and the decision by major millers to market export sugar independently from 1 July 2017.

STL has storage and handling agreements in place with six raw sugar marketers, invoicing the marketers directly for storage and handling services provided. These agreements have a term of three years, and expire in June 2021, with options to extend for a farther two years. STL has in place an operating agreement with Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) as its key operations contractor, with a term to 30 June 2022. The term of this agreement extends by 12 months from 1

July 2019 (and by 12 months on 1 July each year), with STL able to terminate the agreement with three years notice.

STL revenue for the half year ended 31 December 2018 was $47.6 million, in line with last year (2017: $47.6 million). The revenue from buUc sugar handling was $46.7 million (2017: $46.7 million), represented by revenue for availability charges of $24.9 million (2017: $24.4 million) and revenue from operating and testing charges of $21.9 million (2017: $22.3 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up. The lower operational costs were achieved despite a 12% increase to the raw sugar tonnes handled in the six months (compared to the six months ending 31 December 2017), thereby delivering significant additional value to customers.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders has grown by 2% to $13.2 million (2017 $12.9 million). This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

Significant changes

There were no significant changes in the nature of the STL's principal activities during the financial half year.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration is attached on page 4 in accordance with section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001.

Rounding of amounts

The company is of a kind referred to in ASIC legislative instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and

Investments Commission, relating to the "rounding off of amounts in the Directors' report and financial report.

Amounts in the Directors' report and financial report have been rounded off in accordance with that Class Order to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, to the nearest dollar.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

AM Gray

Chairman

Brisbane

28 February 2019

pwc

Auditor's Independence Declaration

As lead. auditor for the reviewr of Sugar Terminals Lunited for the half-year ended. 31 December 2018,1 declare that to the best of my fcaowledge and belief, there Lave been:

(a) no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and

(b) no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

7:

^

Ben Woodbridge Brisbane Partner 28 Febraary 2019

PricewaterhouseCoopers

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type usually included in an annual report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Sugar Terminals Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Sugar Terminals Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Sugar Terminals Limited

Level 11

348 Edward Street

BRISBANE QLD 4000