SugarCRM Announces Sugar Serve, an Innovative New Offering Focused on Customer Support

Integrated Console Experience Revolutionizes Customer Support Processes

SugarCRM Inc.®, the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced Sugar Serve, a game-changing new offering for automation of customer support processes that puts everything agents need to work a support case right at their fingertips, in an integrated and optimized console experience.

“This introduces extensive new capabilities for customer service agents unlike any application on the market today,” said CEO Craig Charlton. “With our Service Console, we’ve put all the critical information for resolving a support case into a single panel, helping our customers reduce case resolution times, improve SLA achievement, increase customer satisfaction and improve support experiences. And that puts them on the path of cultivating customers for life.”

The Service Console is a key feature of Sugar Serve, placing essential data points such as next best action based on SLA, account and contact information, account activity history and even case details, front and center - with no searching or navigation required. Other key features include:

SLA Management – Prioritizes work, ensures SLA achievement, and measures support performance through the coordinated management of complex SLAs, multi-region business centers, and business hours

– Prioritizes work, ensures SLA achievement, and measures support performance through the coordinated management of complex SLAs, multi-region business centers, and business hours SugarBPM Automation – Leverages out-of-the-box workflows and SugarBPM to prioritize work intelligently; route, reassign, and escalate cases; calculate follow-up dates; and send notifications

– Leverages out-of-the-box workflows and SugarBPM to prioritize work intelligently; route, reassign, and escalate cases; calculate follow-up dates; and send notifications Self-Service – Enables customers to resolve issues and find answers to questions with an easy-to-use customer portal and knowledge base

– Enables customers to resolve issues and find answers to questions with an easy-to-use customer portal and knowledge base Reporting and Analytics – Provides support center managers deeper insights into the metrics that matter with over 60 pre-packaged reports and dashboards

Sugar Serve is part of Sugar’s 9.1 release, which also includes:

Sugar Sell – Sugar’s award-winning sales automation solution, renowned for its intuitive user interface, extensibility, and customer satisfaction

– Sugar’s award-winning sales automation solution, renowned for its intuitive user interface, extensibility, and customer satisfaction Sugar Market – A rebranding of Sugar’s recently acquired marketing automation solution, Salesfusion, Sugar Market is the all-you-need marketing automation solution designed to supercharge marketing efficiency and productivity

– A rebranding of Sugar’s recently acquired marketing automation solution, Salesfusion, Sugar Market is the all-you-need marketing automation solution designed to supercharge marketing efficiency and productivity SugarIdentity – Provides federated identity and comprehensive single sign-on across Sugar’s applications and services, helping customers securely manage user identities and access to applications and services in the Sugar ecosystem

– Provides federated identity and comprehensive single sign-on across Sugar’s applications and services, helping customers securely manage user identities and access to applications and services in the Sugar ecosystem Tile View – Provides a pivot table-like organizational structure to the opportunity pipeline, including managing opportunities by sales stage and expected close date

– Provides a pivot table-like organizational structure to the opportunity pipeline, including managing opportunities by sales stage and expected close date Sugar Mobile Enhancements – Brings drill-down insights, enhanced collaboration, and a better quoting experience for multiple currencies

– Brings drill-down insights, enhanced collaboration, and a better quoting experience for multiple currencies SugarBPM Advanced Email Handling – Monitors and triggers email-based actions within a workflow and allows setting “From” and “Reply-To” email addresses in automated emails

“SugarCRM’s new Sugar Serve module, combined with the Salesfusion-powered Sugar Market, is a complementary addition to Sugar Sell, one of the strongest salesforce automation products on the market,” said Dan Elman, Lead CRM Analyst of Nucleus Research. “The tightly coupled integration of all three is a key enabler to providing predictive insights that span the full customer journey.”

Charlton added: “Our vision is clear, and we will continue to drive the future of customer experience with powerful products and innovative ideas by anticipating and fulfilling the needs of customers before they realize they have them.”

For more information about Sugar Serve and the Sugar 9.1 release, visit the web site at https://www.sugarcrm.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience leader enabling businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer at every stage of the journey. This enables businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes customer experience easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-adding activities that create customers for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005136/en/